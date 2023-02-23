Mandrill mother Lulu and her baby

San Francisco Zoo welcomed a new, yet-to-be-named mandrill, shown clinging to his mom, Lulu. 

 Marget Chow/San Francisco Zoo

There's a new kid on the block and he can be found clinging to his mother's stomach at the San Francisco Zoo and Garden's outdoor mandrill habit. 

On Feb. 1, the zoo welcomed the latest addition to its horde as a male infant was born to Lulu, a 20-year-old female mandrill, and Big Joe, a 12-year-old male mandrill. 

