There's a new kid on the block and he can be found clinging to his mother's stomach at the San Francisco Zoo and Garden's outdoor mandrill habit.
On Feb. 1, the zoo welcomed the latest addition to its horde as a male infant was born to Lulu, a 20-year-old female mandrill, and Big Joe, a 12-year-old male mandrill.
Tanya M. Peterson, the San Francisco Zoological Society's CEO and executive director, said, "We are thrilled with this latest birth as mandrills are considered a vulnerable species in the wild."
"It's important for us to share the story of this charismatic primate species, whose populations have seen a 30% decline over the past 30 years, and what better way than to highlight great news, like this rare birth," she added.
The world's largest monkey, mandrills are found in the subtropical forests of southwest Cameroon, southwest Congo, western Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. Similar to baboons, male mandrills have stocky bodies, muscular arms and are significantly larger than their female counterparts. However they can be distinguished by bright facial colorations and a brightly-colored rear end.
Lulu and Big Joe are also parents to Kiburi, a 4-year-old male, and Benny, a 2-year-old male. Pandora and Angie, two unrelated older female siblings round out the family tree.
The new infant, who has not yet been named, was born after a gestational period of roughly 176 days. After a few months, the infant will transition from hanging on his mother's back to her stomach. He will reach independence at about 18 months. In some cases, this coincides with the mother's next birth.