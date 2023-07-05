Many San Francisco streets have undergone big changes during The City’s history, but few have been transformed as radically as Pacific Street between Columbus and Sansome.
Today, this short stretch of Pacific Avenue (as it’s now called) is filled with designer showcases, pricey antique shops and purveyors of haute couture.
But for more than half a century, these two blocks were the center of one of the most notorious vice districts in the world: The Barbary Coast.
The Barbary Coast was San Francisco’s original vice district, preceding the less raunchy Tenderloin. Like many of its tawdry brethren around the world, the Barbary Coast started on the waterfront, catering to sailors seeking booze and women.
The same area was home to two earlier vice districts: a tent neighborhood called Little Chile, which was home to large numbers of Mexican, Peruvian and Chilean prostitutes during the Gold Rush, and Sydney-Town, a haunt of Australian newcomers, many of them former convicts known as “ticket-of-leave” men. Sydney-Town was cleaned up in 1851 and 1856 by vigilantes, who scared away some of the less desirable from Down Under.
By 1862, however, according to Herbert Asbury’s “The Barbary Coast: An Informal History of the San Francisco Underworld,” “Old Sydney-Town and its environs were once more an Alsatia of dives, dance-halls, and depravity, and the transformation of the region into the more modern Barbary Coast had begun.”
From the Civil War until World War I, this small area, extending from the waterfront to Chinatown and from Clay to Broadway but with its epicenter on Pacific Street, was home to a staggering number of dives, saloons, deadfalls, dance halls, melodeons and every other conceivable den of iniquity.
San Francisco’s reputation as a “wide-open town” derives mainly from the extreme depravity and the extraordinary longevity of the Barbary Coast.
The Barbary Coast was unusual, if not unique, in the annals of sinful U.S. neighborhoods. As M.L. Keire writes in “For Business and Pleasure: Red-Light Districts and the Regulation of Vice in the United States 1890-1933,” many American cities had vice districts, including New York’s Tenderloin, Chicago’s Levee, and New Orleans’s Storyville. Red-light districts also existed in smaller cities such as Hartford, Connecticut, Butte, Montana and El Paso, Texas.
But as Keire notes, almost all of these vice districts were created in the 1890s by progressive reformers who wanted to confine what was known as “sporting” behavior to discrete areas—so-called “reputational segregation.”
By contrast, the Barbary Coast started during the Civil War (its disreputable predecessors existed even earlier), grew up organically, was essentially unregulated for most of its history, and – astonishingly- lasted more than half a century.
The vice district was named after the Barbary Coast of Africa, famous for its pirates, and the male habitués of San Francisco’s Barbary Coast, so-called “Rangers,” as well as many of their mercenary female counterparts, did their best to live up to that cutthroat tradition.
Pacific Street and its environs were haunted by murderers, prostitutes, thieves, swindlers, crimps, pimps, con men, and footpads, who preyed on the sailors, out-of-town visitors, and slumming middle-class San Franciscans who were their customer base and potential victims.
Many a pursuer of illicit pleasure woke up after a night in the Barbary Coast, holding his drugged or bludgeoned head and wondering where his money, gold watch and diamond stickpin had gone.
Others never woke up at all. According to Asbury, “For many years, and especially during the 1860s and 1870s, it is doubtful if a single night passed in which the Barbary Coast was not the scene of at least one murder and of innumerable robberies.”
Asbury based much of his book on interviews with old-timers; he cites few specific sources, some of his claims are false, and his assertion that at least one murder a night took place in the Barbary Coast is unsupported by evidence. But there is no question that the district could be extremely dangerous, particularly for drunks and unwary men with large bankrolls.
In his 1873 memoir “A La California: Sketches of Life in the Golden State,” San Francisco journalist Albert S. Evans describes taking some friends down Pacific Street at night, accompanied by a policeman.
“The whole street, for half a dozen blocks, is literally swarming with the scum of creation. Every land under the sun has contributed toward making up the crowd of loafers, thieves, low gamblers, jay-hawkers, dirty, filthy, degraded, hopeless bummers, and the unsophisticated greenhorns from the mines or from the Eastern States, who, drawn here by curiosity, or lured on by specious falsehoods told them by pretended friends met on the ocean or river steamers, are looked upon as the legitimate prey of all the rest.”
As they walk down Pacific, the policeman encounters two young “jayhawkers” (thieves) walking down the sidewalk with their intended victim, “a middle-aged greenhorn from the mining country.” The officer threatens to arrest them if he runs into them again. After they “slink away,” he tells the mark, “Look here, old fellow; those fellows picked you up at the wharf or around the What Cheer and pretended they used to know you at home. They are two State Prison thieves and would have robbed you before daylight, sure.” The hick hastily leaves the Coast.
The sheer depravity of the Barbary Coast was legendary and inspired torrents of prose purple even by 19th-century standards. “Every city on earth has its special sink of vice, crime, and degradation, its running ulcer or moral cancer, which it would fain hide from the gaze of mankind,” Evans wrote.
“San Franciscans will not yield the palm of superiority to anything to be found elsewhere in the world. Speak of the deeper depth, the lower hell, the maelstrom of vice and iniquity – from whence those who once fairly enter escape no more forever – and they will point triumphantly to the Barbary Coast, strewn from end to end with the wrecks of humanity, and challenge you to match it anywhere outside the lake of fire and brimstone.”