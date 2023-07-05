Gold Street in San Francisco

Gold Street during the Barbary Coast. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Many San Francisco streets have undergone big changes during The City’s history, but few have been transformed as radically as Pacific Street between Columbus and Sansome.

Today, this short stretch of Pacific Avenue (as it’s now called) is filled with designer showcases, pricey antique shops and purveyors of haute couture.

