Downtown San Francisco has encountered an additional setback in its ongoing struggles to return to its pre-COVID glory as yet another retailer plans to shutter its flagship store.
AT&T will close its 1 Powell Street location by Aug. 1, the company confirmed to The Examiner citing a shift in the needs of its customers.
"Consumer shopping habits continue to change, and we’re changing with them," said AT&T spokesperson Chris Collins. "That means serving customers where they are through the right mix of retail stores, digital channels and our phone-based care team."
After the flagship store stops operating, San Francisco will be left with 11 other AT&T stores, including one about a mile away on Market and Fremont streets and another at Clay and Stafford streets.
Collins added all AT&T employees who will be affected by the store's closure will be offered positions at one of the other locations throughout the city.
"We are proud of our continued presence in the community, not only through our retail stores but our local investment in world-class connectivity with our 5G and fiber networks," Collins said.
The City has long struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and AT&T is just the latest in a string of companies to announce a reduction in its San Francisco presence.
Cinemark on Wednesday sent an email to its customers announcing the closure of the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD theater within the Westfield Mall. The downtown shopping center's parent company similarly announced it will relinquish management of the Westfield Mall.