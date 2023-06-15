sf.IDriveSF.0407

AT&T will close its 1 Powell Street location by Aug. 1, the company confirmed citing a shift in the needs of its customers.

 Cindy Chew/The Examiner

Downtown San Francisco has encountered an additional setback in its ongoing struggles to return to its pre-COVID glory as yet another retailer plans to shutter its flagship store.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

