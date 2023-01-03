Rachel Gordon, a Public Works spokesperson, told The Examiner on Tuesday morning that officials hoped additional supplies would be delivered by the early afternoon, ahead of an incoming storm putting all the Bay Area on flood watch.
Normally open for distribution from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Kansas and Martin streets, Gordon said Public Works will open for "extended hours" on Tuesday once the sandbags are delivered. The department will provide updates on its Twitter account and website.
Meteorologists are warning that a storm on Wednesday and Thursday will be even worse.
The National Weather Service Bay Area wrote on Monday that the storm's "impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing," downed trees, mass power outages and "likely loss of human life."
San Francisco residents can receive up to 10 free sandbags, and they might need them beyond this week. The National Weather Service said on Tuesday morning that, although it likely won't be as intense as this week, meteorologists "are seeing a wet pattern that will continue to bring waves of moderate rain" into next week.
"This means soils could stay saturated for some time, allowing slides, downed trees and other impacts to persist," the federal agency wrote.