Reeling from a storm that drenched The City on New Year's Eve, San Franciscans' preparations for potential flooding could come down to the wire.
The San Francisco Department of Public Works delayed its distribution of sandbags — which are intended to prevent or reduce water damage in the event of severe rain — initially scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Officials began distributing sandbags on Tuesday afternoon, allowing San Franciscans with proof of address to take as many as five sandbags. The department typically distributes 10 per household, but only allowed five after distributing 8,500 sandbags since Saturday, San Francisco's second-wettest day on record.
Normally open for distribution from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Kansas and Martin streets, the department's operations yard was set to stay open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Rachel Gordon, a Public Works spokesperson, told The Examiner on Tuesday morning that officials hoped additional supplies would be delivered by the early afternoon, ahead of an incoming storm putting all the Bay Area on flood watch.
Meteorologists are warning that a storm on Wednesday and Thursday will be even worse.
The National Weather Service Bay Area wrote on Monday that the storm's "impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing," downed trees, mass power outages and "likely loss of human life."
San Francisco residents can receive up to 10 free sandbags, and they might need them beyond this week. The National Weather Service said on Tuesday morning that, although it likely won't be as intense as this week, meteorologists "are seeing a wet pattern that will continue to bring waves of moderate rain" into next week.
"This means soils could stay saturated for some time, allowing slides, downed trees and other impacts to persist," the federal agency wrote.