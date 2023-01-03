Sandbags used for San Francisco flood resilience

San Francisco has briefly paused its sandbag distribution as a powerful rain storm looms. 

 Mira Laing/Special to The Examiner

Reeling from a storm that drenched The City on New Year's Eve, San Franciscans' preparations for potential flooding could come down to the wire.

The San Francisco Department of Public Works delayed its distribution of sandbags — which are intended to prevent or reduce water damage in the event of severe rain — initially scheduled for Tuesday morning.

