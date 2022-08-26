Nuru Court

Former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru leaving a court appearance at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in February 2020. Nuru pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges earlier this year. On Thursday, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Mohammed Nuru was a man who “got sh— done.”

That’s how Supervisor Aaron Peskin remembered the former public works director, who was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, in an interview on Tuesday. 

ashanks@sfexaminer.com