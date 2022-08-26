Mohammed Nuru was a man who “got sh— done.”
That’s how Supervisor Aaron Peskin remembered the former public works director, who was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, in an interview on Tuesday.
When a constituent cornered Peskin with a complaint about trash piling up on the street and 311 complaints getting them nowhere, it was Nuru to whom Peskin turned, and it was Nuru who swiftly resolved the issue.
But Nuru was also cartoonishly corrupt, accepting gifts like Rolex watches and improvements to his 20-acre Colusa County ranch from people and companies for whom he secured generous city contracts.
The eventual illumination of that duality — a man nicknamed “Mr. Clean” widely respected by top City Hall leaders, who also abused his power — in January 2020 was rattling, and still reverberates to this day.
“It was actually shocking. I don't think anybody had a remote clue,” Peskin said.
Nuru’s comeuppance might satisfy those lusting after justice, but his downfall sparked larger questions about the longstanding culture — and corruption — inside San Francisco City Hall.
Nuru does not stand alone. More than 10 people in City government or who did business with it have faced charges as a result of the federal inquiry into public corruption. Others have avoided prosecution, but faced scrutiny — including Mayor London Breed, who was fined $23,000 by the City’s Ethics Commission for, among other things, accepting $5,600 from Nuru to fix her car and failing to disclose the gift.
The wide scope of the officials ensnared, to Peskin, is a result of a tone set at the highest levels of government.
“Not to besmirch a dead man, but I suspect that if (former Mayor Ed Lee) were alive he would be in a lot of trouble right now, but you can't charge or convict dead people, so that chapter is closed,” Peskin said.
Nuru’s sentencing caps the story, but also raises the question — has anything changed?
The list of reforms proposed since Nuru’s arrest is even longer than those charged alongside him. The results have been mixed.
A new law that took effect this year limits the ability of public officials to solicit donations on behalf of charities from private businesses and contractors that do business with The City — a key component of Nuru’s grift.
That policy could be scaled back to some extent under a proposed compromise between Peskin and Mayor London Breeded it was overly restrictive and difficult to comply with — but it will still result in controls that didn’t exist before Nuru’s arrest.
The City Controller’s Office points to more progress. It launched a series of “Public Integrity Reviews” in the wake of Nuru’s arrest, and the office’s recommendations have led to a number of changes in city law, including the requirement that City grants be publicly let out for bid.
The Ethics Commission also touted progress made to combat corruption.
“In the years since this case was first made public, the Ethics Commission has exposed gaps in existing laws and proposed measures to tighten them,” said Chair Yvonne Lee in a statement.
However, she added, more needs to be done. A proposal by the Ethics Commission to enhance laws around the acceptance of gifts continues to stall, much to the chagrin of those who want to see it on the ballot.
“(Thursday’s) sentencing serves as an urgent reminder about the need for continued progress so that the City establishes higher standards for how the people’s work is conducted,” Lee said.
Former Supervisor Matt Haney Tweeted his frustration on Friday, arguing "little has changed at public works.
"Most of the leadership is still the same, just without Nuru. They've done everything they can to stop reforms passed by the voters, & enlisted Supervisors to help them overturn them in (November)," Haney wrote. "Business as usual."
Even more than two years after Nuru’s arrest, The City saw the head of its environment department, Debbie Raphael, resign in disgrace after an investigation by the City Attorney's and Controller’s offices found that she had improperly solicited a $25,000 donation to her department from trash-hauling company Recology while simultaneously signing a new contract with it.
Still, that doesn’t discourage Peskin.
“The process of investigation and justice is a slow-moving one and often less than satisfying at its end, but we have seen (city officials) disappear into the night,” Peskin said. He noted that a lawsuit against Recology alleging the company overcharged San Francisco customers netted a $95 million settlement.
But some in City Hall believe the window to push more ethics reforms may be closing, as Nuru's case is finished and the matter will soon feel like a distant memory.
Others, as evidenced by the throngs of family and friends who packed courtroom for his sentencing on Thursday, have already forgiven Nuru. Should we really care, they might ask, if Nuru was getting a Rolex as a gift of gratitude?
Judge William Orrick, as he levied the seven-year sentence on Thursday, castigated Nuru for undermining faith in public officials, going as far as to compare his crimes to those of murderers and drug dealers.
Orrick’s assertion is backed up by polling data, which shows San Franciscans have little faith in their City government.
To Peskin, it’s also a simple matter of waste.
Peskin argued that reigning in corruption is important, in part, because well-compensated officials are wasting their time — and, thus, taxpayer dollars.
”It takes time to play footsie with Walter Wong and Recology, and that's time the taxpayers are paying you to do your job,” Peskin said.
Those taxpayers will get a fresh look at how things have — or haven't — changed when the Controller's Office releases its next Public Integrity Review this fall.