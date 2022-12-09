As alarms ring over a COVID-19 surge in San Francisco, fewer than a third of eligible residents have received the updated bivalent booster going into the pandemic's third winter.
Thirty percent of San Franciscans who are at least 5 years old and completed their primary vaccination series had received the latest shot as of Wednesday, according to The City's department of public health.
That percentage is higher than the country as a whole (12.7%), per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and every other one in the Bay Area aside from Marin County (33.7%), according to the California Department of Public Health.
But it still lags behind San Francisco's booster rates during the omicron variant's initial surge last winter, which remains the largest to date. San Francisco had given booster shots to more than half of its vaccinated residents by the end of 2022's first week, fewer than two months after federal officials expanded booster eligibility to all adults.
By contrast, the bivalent booster has been authorized for all adults for more than four months. Children who are at least 5 years old have been eligible for nearly two months, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the shot for children who are at least six months old.
Once the agency gives the all-clear on young children's boosters, the most recent booster for all age groups will be Moderna and Pfizer's bivalent shot.
Asked if enough San Franciscans have received their updated boosters, which were designed with omicron in mind, the San Francisco Department of Public Health didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Thursday. This story will be updated when we hear back.
When data was most recently available on Nov. 30, San Francisco averaged 187 cases for the week ending that day. That average was higher than the same day last year (57), days after the World Health Organization declared omicron a variant of concern, and two years ago (147), when vaccines were not widely available and many indoor businesses were still closed.
More people were hospitalized in San Francisco on Sunday (83), which was the most recent day from which The City has published data, than on Dec. 4, 2021 (35). Meanwhile, 12.1% of tests in the week ending this Nov. 30 were positive, compared to 1.8% in that same span last year.
A lot has changed since then. Not only has the accessibility of home COVID-19 tests made people far less likely to report their results, but San Francisco also no longer has an indoor mask mandate nor a vaccine requirement for gyms, bars, restaurants, theaters, arenas and other indoor venues.
San Francisco didn't reimplement an indoor mask mandate when cases climbed over the summer, with as many as 16% of reported tests coming back positive. The vaccine requirement, on the other hand, has not been reimplemented since it was dropped in March.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health didn't respond to The Examiner's inquiry about whether it would implement a bivalent booster requirement for certain indoor businesses.
Fearing the potential impacts of a coronavirus surge upon The City's reeling restaurants, Golden Gate Restaurant Association executive director Laurie Thomas told The Examiner in an interview last week that one of the most important things people hoping for an industry recovery can do is get their bivalent booster.
"(We) want to do everything we can to prevent people from being sick, because restaurants aren't quite as bad as schools but stuff spreads quickly in a closed environment," Thomas said. "And you know, you don't want all your staff sick."