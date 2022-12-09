Medical assistant draws shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

As alarms ring over a COVID-19 surge in San Francisco, fewer than a third of eligible residents have received the updated bivalent booster going into the pandemic's third winter.

Thirty percent of San Franciscans who are at least 5 years old and completed their primary vaccination series had received the latest shot as of Wednesday, according to The City's department of public health.

