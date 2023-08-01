A new study has found serious promise in preventing future outbreaks of the deadly virus by discovering several COVID-19-neutralizing antibodies.
A team of researchers including those with the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, isolated certain antibodies in a patient who’d been vaccinated against COVID-19 and survived SARS, which is part of the COVID-19 family, prior to the pandemic.
The six antibodies found showed a remarkable ability to neutralize, essentially stop, several strains of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses stemming from animals.
One in particular, E7, was found to show better “neutralizing potency and breadth” or have a stronger ability to combat the virus and its strains, than any other human monoclonal antibodies reported to date, according to the study, published last week in the journal Science Advances.
These findings have major implications for not only how COVID-19 is addressed, but other major viruses as well.
“COVID-19 falls into a family that can cause human diseases like the original SARS, MERS, the Middle East Restoration Syndrome as well as the current COVID-19,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, the associate dean for regional campuses at UCSF and an infectious disease specialist. “So neutralizing antibodies can be used not just for COVID-19 but for all host emerging viruses in this family that can cause serious outbreaks.”
The discovery of these antibodies is exciting, particularly after health experts have spent the last three years trying to develop vaccines for an ever-mutating virus. But it’s not quite cause for celebration yet.
“It's kind of more of a proof of concept rather than anything that's going to change what we do right now,” Chin-Hong told The Examiner on Tuesday.
The use of monoclonal antibodies in developing vaccines for the virus is not new. In the past, after a while, they lose their efficacy, said Chin-Hong.
“It's kind of like a lock in a chain or a key – where a factory makes a bunch of antibodies to neutralize the virus but then the virus changes,” he said. “So that antibody that the factory made doesn't work, (and)doesn't fit in the lock anymore.”
This study found that one patient who survived SARS and was vaccinated against COVID-19 had developed these neutralizing antibodies, showing that “if you train the immune system well or if you pick the right antibodies,” a vaccine could be developed that can handle the virus’ mutations.
“The holy grail has been trying to find a universal COVID-19 vaccine,” said Chin-Hong. “This is one of the first instances where they found antibodies that (are) human-generated that can neutralize lots of different kinds of viruses together.”
But that type of vaccine is still a ways off from being developed. Next steps need to be taken to evaluate how E7 performs against multiple COVID-19 viruses.
“If it performs well, maybe they may then try to use E7 as a basis for maybe being the universal coronavirus vaccine,” he said. “It is exciting in a way because by chance they found this human that can make this antibody.”