Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (copy) (copy)

A new COVID-19 study could lead to the development of a new universal vaccine, like the one pictured above at the South of Market Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, will be rolled out in September.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A new study has found serious promise in preventing future outbreaks of the deadly virus by discovering several COVID-19-neutralizing antibodies.

A team of researchers including those with the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, isolated certain antibodies in a patient who’d been vaccinated against COVID-19 and survived SARS, which is part of the COVID-19 family, prior to the pandemic.

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com