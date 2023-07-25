The group of Anchor Brewing employees seeking to purchase the beleaguered craft brewery have secured a major partnership to help in their fundraising efforts, though the company owners has made it clear that the tap house's would-be saviors are working against the clock.
The group of union workers announced Monday night that they partnered with Project Equity to help field inquiries from "those who have bigger investments" to make in the group's efforts to buy the historic brewery and transform it into a worker co-op.
UPDATE: For those who have bigger investments, we have partnered with @projectequity and they will field those inquiries. We are working on a way to get smaller investments for the general public to help with other costs. They will be helping us with the finance/structure /1
San Francisco public relations executive Sam Singer said on behalf of the brewery's owners that Saporro USA would consider selling the company to the group or any other interested party if they could submit "a bona-fide, legally binding offer" complete with a "verifiable source of funds."
However, Singer also indicated the owners would not wait for the offer to materialize, and will begin to liquidize Anchor Brewing's assets next month.
"Time is running short," Singer said. "We continue to move forward toward an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors at the beginning of August, while simultaneously receiving and collecting all interest in acquiring the business."
The Examiner reached out to the Anchor employee union for comment on Sapporo's stance on selling the company, but did not hear back prior to publication.
In addition to the union, the San Francisco Standard reported about two dozen other investors have expressed interest in acquiring some or all of Anchor Brewing's assets.
Anchor Brewing announced two weeks ago that its taps would serve their last brews after 127 years. The storied tap house — reputed as the oldest craft brewery in the nation — has since been honored by Bay Area beer-lovers and brewers as a trailblazer in the community that introduced the drinking public to a wide variety of rarely-seen potables.