Anchor Brewing announced two weeks ago that its taps would serve their last brews after 127 years.

The group of Anchor Brewing employees seeking to purchase the beleaguered craft brewery have secured a major partnership to help in their fundraising efforts, though the company owners has made it clear that the tap house's would-be saviors are working against the clock.

The group of union workers announced Monday night that they partnered with Project Equity to help field inquiries from "those who have bigger investments" to make in the group's efforts to buy the historic brewery and transform it into a worker co-op.

