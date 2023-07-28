last anchor beers being bottled

Despite the pleas for Anchor Brewing's owners to delay the sale, a spokesperson said the brewery bottled its last beer on Thursday and turnover of company assets will occur in early August.

Amid calls from workers to delay liquidation proceedings, Anchor Brewing says it will still give all of its assets to a third party next week.

The group of union workers vying for ownership of the beleaguered brewery began a petition on Thursday calling on Anchor's owner, Sapporo USA, to delay its plans to sell off the tap house's assets until Sept. 2.

Anchor bottled and packaged its last beers on Thursday, which a company spokesperson described as "a touching and sad moment in time."

