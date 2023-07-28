Amid calls from workers to delay liquidation proceedings, Anchor Brewing says it will still give all of its assets to a third party next week.
The group of union workers vying for ownership of the beleaguered brewery began a petition on Thursday calling on Anchor's owner, Sapporo USA, to delay its plans to sell off the tap house's assets until Sept. 2.
"Sapporo, do right by Anchor workers and all of San Francisco," the group said in the petition. "Give us a fair shot to purchase and run the brewery we love."
As of Friday night, the petition has gathered more than 2,200 signatures out of an expressed goal of 2,500. The group of workers also announced earlier in the week that they had secured a partnership with Project Equity to help with their fundraising efforts.
Despite the public support for the group's pleas and the steps they've take in their goals, San Francisco public relations executive Sam Singer told The Examiner on Friday that the brewery has no power to delay the turnover of company assets to a liquidator, which is scheduled for early August.
He added that Anchor bottled its last beers the same day the group of workers introduced their petition.
"The brewery has no flexibility to extend its operations for another month," Singer said. "The business is unfortunately out of money and out of time."
Singer said the group of workers can instead bid on Anchor's assets as part of the liquidation of the business. In that event, the group would join a pool of about two dozen other possible investors who have expressed interest in acquiring Anchor's assets.
Anchor announced earlier this month that it would shutter after 127 years of exposing the adventurous drinking public to a wide variety of craft beers. The announcement prompted the group of Anchor employees to issue Sapporo USA a letter informing the company that they "decided to launch an effort to purchase the brewery and run it as a worker co-op.”