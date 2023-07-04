Left-right: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rev. Amos Brown, and Roy Wilkins at the 50th Anniversary

A photo displayed at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco shows (from left) Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Amos Brown and Roy Wilkins at the 50th anniversary of the NAACP.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

In the summer of 1956, two men piled into a 1955 Oldsmobile nicknamed the “blue goose” and drove 2,000 miles west, from their hometown of Jackson, Miss., to downtown San Francisco.

Amos Brown and Medgar Evers, activists who met in Mississippi amid the burgeoning civil rights movement, trekked across the country to attend the 47th annual NAACP convention, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was scheduled to speak.

Photo of the NAACP 47th Annual Convention June 26 - July 1, 1956 in San Francisco

Photo of the NAACP 47th Annual Convention June 26 - July 1, 1956 in San Francisco as displayed in the office of Rev. Dr. Amos Brown, Pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco as seen on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. 
Rev. Dr. Amos Brown, Pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco

Rev. Amos Brown, pastor of Third Baptist Church in The City and a longtime civil rights activist, drove across the country with Medgar Evars in 1956 to meet the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

