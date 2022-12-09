But after a few days of will-they-or-won’t-they, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency clarified on Friday that Lake Street will indeed be a slow street.
“The SFMTA staff will be implementing the board’s decision to reaffirm Lake Street as a long-term slow street starting in the next few days,” Erica Kato, an agency spokesperson, wrote in an email to The Examiner.
The SFMTA proposal represents a narrowing of the initial 31 slow streets it created during the pandemic to a final list of 15
The stretch of Lake Street between 28th Avenue and Arguello Boulevard has been the subject of impassioned debate since it was made a slow street, along with 30 others city roads, during the pandemic. The street was one of four permanent slow streets approved last August, but the agency walked back that commitment amid pushback from pro-car advocates.
The controversy may have hit an apex this week.
Supporters of enshrining Lake Street as one of The City’s 16 remaining slow streets — where car traffic is limited and pedestrian access is prioritized — were dismayed when SFMTA pulled slow street barricades from the road on Monday and left it open to cut-through traffic.
Then, on Tuesday, they got a boost from the SFMTA’s Board of Directors.
The board added Lake Street to the proposed list of 15 slow streets that would be enshrined in SFMTA’s permanent slow street program. The agency's proposal had been to leave Lake Street undecided, but its board made the decision anyway.
The 16 slow streets approved on Tuesday are not necessarily the permanent scope of the program
The glow of an apparent victory on Wednesday — and then Thursday, and Friday — turned into concern as slow Lake Street supporters found that no evidence of the board’s vote to make Lake Street slow had yet to appear, and the road was left essentially as it appeared prior to the pandemic.
The agency’s inaction left slow street advocates confused.
“We’re troubled by the situation: The City made Slow Lake permanent—yet took down the very barricades that make it slow. Kids, pedestrians, and cyclists are now endangered by hundreds of cars flooding in,” the group Friends of Slow Lake Street tweeted. “This is a real liability for The City. Can officials tell us the plan here?”
On Friday, transit officials gave an answer to that question that amounted to “sort of.”
“Work to make Lake Street slow “will be weather permitting, but we will provide additional information and updates as they become available,” the agency tweeted. “We appreciate your patience, your feedback and your continued engagement with us in our ongoing efforts to provide better travel and transit options for San Francisco.”