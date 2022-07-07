So much has been written about loneliness: about the joy and pain and self knowledge that can come from self-imposed exile. Rudyard Kipling observed, “We’re all islands shouting lies to each other across seas of misunderstanding." Whitney Houston said it simpler: “Loneliness comes with life.”
Yet as we enter the third summer of the pandemic, many are in an exile not of their own choosing or for reasons of self-edification. This is especially true for people with chronic health conditions or older people who fear sudden death after a meal with their family. The vaccine has helped, but a season of loneliness has set in for many as the pandemic extends its indiscriminate claws.
To explore the sense of being alone in The City, and perhaps the peculiar nature of experiencing isolation in a town that feels both a beacon and the edge of the world, The Examiner is launching a series we’re calling “Alone in The City.”
The first installment, which inspired the series, is by local writer and scholar Jonah Raskin. If you would like to contribute, please send your essays (500-1200 words) to opinion@sfexaminer.com.