Al Saracevic (1969-2022) had only one career, newspapers, which was a vocation that kept him working around the clock, writing and editing millions of words, almost all about San Francisco. Here are a few recent selections from his maniacally productive, wide-ranging column called The Arena, which The Examiner launched earlier this year. 

‘The shame of San Francisco: Sean Messer spent years screaming for help and now he's dead,’ August 25, 2022

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.