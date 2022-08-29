Al Saracevic (1969-2022) had only one career, newspapers, which was a vocation that kept him working around the clock, writing and editing millions of words, almost all about San Francisco. Here are a few recent selections from his maniacally productive, wide-ranging column called The Arena, which The Examiner launched earlier this year.
‘The shame of San Francisco: Sean Messer spent years screaming for help and now he's dead,’ August 25, 2022
It’s hard to walk our streets and hear the despair. I talk to cops, shopkeepers, bartenders, homeless and more. They all share the same sense of hopelessness. We see the problems all around us. We hear our neighbors crying out for help. But nothing gets done. Nothing changes.
When the history is written, years from now, we will be judged harshly for standing by helplessly while our fellow man wallowed in the depths of addiction and mental distress. For allowing hard-working merchants to fail as a result of dirty streets and filthy conditions. They’ll judge us for a shocking inability to maintain order and provide compassionate care.
They’ll judge us for ignoring Sean Messer’s cry for help.
And that is our shame to bear … collectively.
It’s all or nothing on the front lines of the left. Consequences be damned.
Now, this is nothing new. In a way, it’s the definition of politics. And ideology overtook achievement in Washington years ago. We’d rather fight than negotiate. But at least our federal disaster represents a defined difference in philosophy. The distinction between Democrats and Republicans is a serious chasm, rather than a silly schism.
So I’d like to ask our readers to think about this local schism. It’s basically a fight for the soul of San Francisco. We want to be a compassionate, progressive city. Yet we have a growing desire for common sense solutions to complex problems like homelessness and public safety.
We’re in a deep, muddy and ugly struggle to find the middle ground. Can we move forward in this challenging time if everyone’s entrenched ideologically? How do we maintain our progressive ideals while cleaning up our struggling city?
Writ large, I ask you this: Is ideological warfare the path to recovery for San Francisco?
To me, the answer is no. The clear path is solutions-based, results-driven. Let’s find answers that work, even if it means compromising a few inches of philosophical territory.
‘Top 5 reasons to get your ass back in the office. I'm talking to you, San Francisco,’ July 28, 2022
The question of company policy, in relation to returning to the office, usually lands on productivity. There have been a ton of studies published in the past two years showing work-from-home actually improves productivity ... according to the workers. Most of the studies I found cite worker surveys as the primary source. So do you do better work in your pajamas? Yes, I do! That seems to be the basis for this now widely held belief.
I’m sorry, but I don’t buy it. I know people prefer to work from home, avoiding long commutes. But I’m not sure I believe the productivity paradigm. We’ve all worked from home. There’s a bit of flexibility there that allows for some downtime. Just admit it. It’s OK.
So we know working at home can be more relaxing. It helps work-life balance. But it’s also leaving our beloved San Francisco a barren wasteland at times, exposing us all to a larger economic catastrophe that no one wants. What’s the solution?
Get your ass back in the office. Here are five reasons why:
5. Your housemates are sick of you. I don’t care if you live with your friends or your spouse, your cats or your mouse. If you’ve been working at home for over two years, they’re sick of you. And you’re sick of them. Even if you live alone, you’re sick of yourself. It’s time to get out of the house and rejoin the world, because…
4. You’re becoming a hermit.
Remember the before times? When you used to go out and socialize with people. Remember happy hour? Believe it or not, it’s still going on out here, every single day. There are cafes and bars, restaurants and parks. It’s quite nice in downtown San Francisco, despite what you might see and hear on Fox News. Humans are social animals and living a sequestered life is not great for our emotional well-being. Get out of the house and rejoin the party! Even if it’s around a water cooler.
3. The food sucks.
Don’t tell me you prefer making tuna sandwiches and eating over the sink. You don’t. I had a cup of Ukrainian borscht for lunch the other day. Then there’s the dim sum place around the corner. Mexican. Vegetarian. Pescatarian. There’s a little bit of everything for the lunchtime palate in The City. Get out of the house. Break out the wallet. Your stomach will thank me.
2. Collaboration works.
Nothing can replace getting together with your co-workers, in person, when it comes to collaboration and cooperation. And if you don’t believe me, I have one word for you: Zoom. Remote working taught us many things, and showed the world we can overcome many obstacles to get things done. But it’s hard to argue against face-to-face interaction. Again, it’s what we’re wired to do. And it forces us to put (respectable) pants on. Just do it. Because, most importantly…
San Francisco needs you.
The City is suffering without its workforce, which used to nearly double our population every day. We need this economic engine to get back on our feet. Do your part and get on BART. Don’t be a meanie and get on the MUNI. Get off your seat and get on your feet. Stop being shitty and get back to The City. Whatever it takes, find your way back, people. It’s the right thing to do. And it’s long past due.
San Francisco's outdoor dining sucks. But we can change it, July 14, 2022
Dear Mayor Breed,
I am writing to inform you that I will happily accept your offer to head up San Francisco’s Office of Outdoor Dining & Leisure.
You’ll be happy to know I’ve spent the past two weeks conducting extensive research in Croatia, the world’s cafe capital, where coffee shops and restaurants have taken the art of lounging around and people-watching to new heights.
Having consumed 473 eis caffes while relaxing in a wide variety of cushiony lounge chairs, I’m sad to report San Francisco lags far behind the developed world in terms of outdoor dining and imbibing. If the Sistine Chapel represents the height of enlightenment, our fair city is stuck somewhere in the time of the Druids.
‘An exclusive interview with Steph Curry's injured foot,’ July 9, 2022
BOSTON — All eyes were on Steph Curry Thursday. Or more specifically, Steph Curry's foot.
The Warriors' star re-injured his troubled hoof late in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, a turning point moment that contributed heavily to Boston's 116-100 victory. The Celtics now hold a 2-1 series lead and the Dubs face a must-win situation in Game 4 Friday.
In an effort to get to the heart of the matter, and the ligaments, too, I decided to go straight to the source and talk to Curry's left foot. Here's what it had to say:
So Lefty, Steph just told everyone that he's "gonna play" in Game 4 Friday night. Does it ever concern you that he might be writing checks you can't cash?
It drives me nuts, Al. This guy runs for miles every game. Fighting through screens. Making tough cuts. It's enough to make me sore as hell. Then you have a 260-pound giant slam down on me? There oughta be a law. Sure, Steph. We'll play Friday night. Maybe we go out dancing after.
‘Ukraine war finds its way to San Francisco’s Little Russia,’ March 16, 2022
There’s a heavy sadness in the streets of Little Russia, the outer Richmond neighborhood that’s been home to many of San Francisco’s Russian and Ukrainian émigrés for generations.
You can feel it at the Russian Orthodox Cathedral on Geary Boulevard, where older women pray silently under the stained glass windows, lighting candles for the living and dead.
You can see it in the stores and bakeries, where shoppers browse shelves full of caviar, smoked fish and borscht, filling their baskets with food from a life left behind.
And you can hear it in their voices. From the people who came here to escape war, economic hardship and political oppression, only to watch their relatives and friends suffer the fate they avoided. Broadcast on television. Every night.
Kyiv lies 6,000 miles to the east. But it sure feels closer in Little Russia.
I find Alex Miretsky sorting newspapers and magazines in his Geary Boulevard grocery, the covers bright and tabloid, which is the norm in Eastern Europe. The headlines are written in Cyrillic, so I can’t make out the words. But the photos make the subject clear.
Vladimir Putin’s naked aggression against Ukraine stands front and center on the pages. And on everyone’s mind.
Miretsky’s past straddles both countries. Born in St. Petersburg, living in Odessa as a child before returning to his birthplace, he left Russia in 1988, immigrating to San Francisco with his parents by way of Vienna and Italy. He was 26 then. He’s 60 now. He speaks softly, with an intelligence borne from a serious life, filled with both good and bad.
Al Saracevic's last column, written the afternoon before he died, appears on page 14 of this edition.