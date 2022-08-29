Big, kind, opinionated, generous, brilliant, cynical about institutions and politicians, but always compassionate. Most of all, a lover of his family, his Croatian heritage, journalism and San Francisco. That was Al Saracevic, Big Al, our friend and colleague who died early Saturday morning at the age of 52.
With him died a voice that spoke to and about this city in ways that no one else did or could. A loud and honest voice – a voice of commiseration, of outrage, of understanding, of insight and of humor. The voice of a man who saw our worst and demanded that we do better, and who also saw our best and celebrated it exuberantly. And with his death a part of The Examiner died, too.
Al was a man of appetites – for knowledge, for experience, for the reporter’s life. In a way, he was a throwback to the past of Studs Terkel, Jimmy Breslin and Mike Royko. Unlike a lot of us journalists who sit at our desks and work the phones or stroke our chins, Al was out on the streets talking to people, finding stories of hope or loss, inspiration or stupidity. He was the master ventriloquist who gave voice to The City.
Al and I had been friends for more than 20 years, since the staff merger of The Chronicle and the old Examiner. He was always great fun to gossip and joke with, to debate, to tease, to drink and banter with. Sometimes it was at work but just as often it was over lunch at Tu Lan, beer and games of pool at the Tempest, or cigarette breaks out on the corner of Fifth and Mission. Al was never shy about what he thought and he had an opinion about most everything. When Al thought you were making a mistake, or being stupid, or were just plain wrong, he’d make his case and if you still didn’t bend to his point of view, he wouldn’t shout or get mad or gesticulate. He’d just rub his bearded face roughly back and forth with one of his big hands and sigh deeply.
Al didn’t go much for abstract analysis. He went for portraiture. If you read him, you were on the sidewalk right beside him. You were among the real, the animated, the unvarnished. Sitting here at my desk, I can still feel his presence, looming up behind me, ready for me to turn around and listen to the latest tale he had to tell. Now that Al is gone, who will speak with outrage? Who will tell The City’s stories? I can only think, as a friend of his said, we all must tell these stories now.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.