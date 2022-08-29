Al Howe Memorial

If you read Al Saracevic's columns, you were on San Francisco's sidewalks right beside him. You were among the real, the animated, the unvarnished -- hearing the honest voices of The City.  

 Liz Hafalia/The Chronicle

Big, kind, opinionated, generous, brilliant, cynical about institutions and politicians, but always compassionate. Most of all, a lover of his family, his Croatian heritage, journalism and San Francisco. That was Al Saracevic, Big Al, our friend and colleague who died early Saturday morning at the age of 52.

With him died a voice that spoke to and about this city in ways that no one else did or could. A loud and honest voice – a voice of commiseration, of outrage, of understanding, of insight and of humor. The voice of a man who saw our worst and demanded that we do better, and who also saw our best and celebrated it exuberantly. And with his death a part of The Examiner died, too.

