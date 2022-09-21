Biosolid Digester Facility

Render of updated Biosolid Digester Facility. Photo credit: SFPUC/San Francisco Public Works/MWA Architects

 Photo credit: SFPUC/San Francisco Public Works/MWA/Architects

San Francisco is investing in our future flushes.

The Board of Supervisors will vote next week on whether to extend The City’s contract with the engineering consultancy Brown and Caldwell for planning and engineering services in the upgrade of what San Francisco officials consider outdated and insufficient biosolid digester facilities.

