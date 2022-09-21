San Francisco is investing in your future flushes.
The Board of Supervisors will vote Wednesday on whether to extend The City’s contract with the engineering consultancy Brown and Caldwell for planning and engineering services in the upgrade of what San Francisco officials consider outdated and insufficient biosolid digester facilities.
That means the place that handles your feces is getting a face lift.
The $3 billion overall investment is a part of The City's broader Sewer System Improvement Program.
Ultimate goals of the project are to “reduce odors, be better prepared for earthquakes and sea level rise, and ensure operational redundancy and efficiency,” according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission website, as well as a facility that “smells better, looks better and works better.”
The project intends to promote local art through collaboration with the Bayview Arts Master Plan and partners with local businesses for construction, plumbing and similar ventures in the Bayview-Hunters Point, as well as community based programs such as the CityBuild Program and the SF Building and Construction Trades.
Construction on the facility, which sits squarely along the Caltrain line between Rankin and Quint St., began in summer of 2019 and has a projected completion date of summer 2028. The contract extension under consideration today will push the duration out by three years and six months, for a total of 16 years — terminating on July 28, 2029.
In both 2018 and 2020, the United States Environmental Protection Agency approved loans to San Francisco for the project through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, which supports projects aimed at improving water infrastructure.
By 2045, the project hopes to process up to 24,000 dry tons of biosolids per day and simultaneously reduce the pollution, odor and noise associated with that process.
These biosolids, once processed, can be utilized for synthetic fertilizer-replacement and soil amendment. Through the treatment process, biogas can be utilized to generate energy.
Ideally, that’s more crap for the facility and less for the Bayview.
