Bay Area residents may recall the unnerving day in early March 2020 when a cruise ship hauling passengers infected with COVID-19 slowly glided through the San Francisco Bay.
Shortly after San Francisco imposed strict shelter-in-place measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, cruise traffic to the Port of San Francisco halted. But 2022 already is turning out to be a major comeback year for travelers who live for sea voyages and the businesses who rely on their patronage — even as the Bay Area faces yet another surge of COVID-19 cases.
With vaccinations widely available and travel restrictions eased, the port is bustling again. Since cruise operations resumed in October, 61 vessels have stopped in San Francisco, with 19 in 2021 and 42 to date in 2022. At least 72 calls are projected for the remainder of the year.
That would put 2022 ahead of the number of cruise calls that the port welcomed even before the pandemic in 2019, when 85 cruises with about 280,000 passengers stopped in San Francisco, according to data provided by the Port of San Francisco. Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska are just a few of the common destinations for cruises leaving San Francisco.
Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance for masking, testing and vaccination requirements on cruise ships to be voluntary. But after a rocky hiatus, several cruise lines are opting to follow safety protocols aimed at keeping COVID-19 outbreaks at bay.
San Francisco, as well as all California port jurisdictions, requires cruise lines that dock in The City to meet or exceed the CDC’s “highly vaccinated” standard, meaning at least 90% of passengers and 95% of crew are fully vaccinated.
Individual cruise lines that embark or disembark in San Francisco — such as Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line — are also required to arrange private transport and housing for passengers or crew who may need to quarantine in the event of positive COVID-19 tests or an outbreak. (Cruise lines can also provide isolation cabins onboard.)
Cruise lines must also have agreements with medical facilities in case a hospitalization is required for a passenger or crew member who tests positive for COVID-19. Any confirmed or suspected cases must be reported to the San Francisco Department of Public Health 24 hours before arrival in the Port of San Francisco.
“These agreements are in place to protect local public resources during the ongoing COVID-19 response,” said Noel Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health.
The public health department tracks the percent of vaccinated people on each vessel that docks in San Francisco, as well as the number of people who will disembark to finish their isolation in a Bay Area hotel.
Still, the precautions haven’t been enough to fully prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships that pass through San Francisco. As cases of COVID-19 have climbed in San Francisco and beyond in recent weeks, infections on cruise ships have also occurred.
In April, a Ruby Princess cruise ship reported a coronavirus outbreak with 37 cases just before docking in San Francisco. The ship had a 100% vaccination rate for crew and 99% for guests, and was returning from an Alaska tour, according to the Washington Post.
About two weeks prior, on April 11, the ship had returned to San Francisco with a reported 143 coronavirus cases after a 15-day Hawaiian cruise.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to tick up in San Francisco. As of Tuesday, The City reported a seven-day average of 498 daily cases and 98 hospitalizations. The number of actual positive cases, however, is expected to be much higher due to many individuals now using at-home test kits, and asymptomatic cases can go undetected.
The current surge in cases hasn't slowed down travelers like Alex McFry and Alex Engel of Los Angeles, who recently stopped in San Francisco for a cruise headed to Alaska. The two said it had been exciting to visit new places again, and this would be their second cruise of 2022.
Vaccinated, boosted and recently recovered from mild cases of COVID-19 this spring, Engel and McFry said they felt their personal risk level was low. But, Engel added, “it’s been hard to navigate travel these days with this X factor,” referring to lingering COVID-19 challenges.
Meanwhile, some businesses near the port are celebrating the return of tourists at the Embarcadero. In 2018-19, cruise tourism generated approximately $8.4 million for the port, and since resuming last fall, cruises have contributed about $2 million in revenue.
Many shops and restaurants near the port struggled during the pandemic as travel and sales plunged. Port officials estimate that each cruise ship that stops in San Francisco generates about $500,000 in sales and revenue for San Francisco businesses.
“The safe resumption of cruise is critically important to the Port of San Francisco, the waterfront and our city,” said Randy Quezada, a port spokesperson. “The port depends on revenues generated from each call to support our essential services, public access to the waterfront and improving our aging infrastructure.”
Gladys and Chris Davis, visiting from Florida for an Alaska cruise disembarking from San Francisco on Tuesday, decided to spend a couple of extra days in The City as part of their honeymoon.
Uploading their vaccination status and negative COVID test results required a few extra steps compared with the first cruise the couple took together before the pandemic. But they said it provided more relief than stress.
“It totally makes me feel more comfortable knowing everyone had to show a negative test before. Still, we have to be cautious,” said Gladys Davis while waiting to board a Carnival Cruise ship. Her husband added it was just part of their adjusting to the “new normal” with COVID.