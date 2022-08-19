Amazon warehouse

An Amazon warehouse on Toland Street. Proponents of a ballot measure to tax online retailers like Amazon in order to fund a universal basic income program withdrew support from their own proposal after realizing it would burden local small businesses instead.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Because of a flawed ballot measure, hopes have been dashed for a new tax that would fund universal basic income programs in San Francisco.

But proponents of guaranteed income programs are hoping it’s only a temporary setback. They are already mulling new ways to fund their efforts, which could include asking The City to dedicate a portion of its budget directly to the cause.

