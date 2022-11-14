Paul Madonna, a high profile San Francisco author and visual artist, was severely injured in a head-on collision on Sunday while coming home from his studio, according to a GoFundMe established by his friend and colleague Kathryn Patterson on Monday.
Madonna was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Monday morning, but will require mobility accommodations while he heals. The donation page can be found here.
According to Patterson, Madonna was driving his SmartCar through McLaren Park when he was struck head-on by a speeding Mercedes Benz that was driving in the wrong lane. The driver fled the scene, according to witnesses. The collision was less than a mile away from Madonna's home.
The witnesses called emergency services and rushed Madonna to S.F. General Hospital. He sustained "an impressive level of injuries," including permanent damage to his cartoid artery, substantial internal trauma and a shattered right heel.
Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, but will require physical rehabilitation and has limited mobility for the time being.
Paul Madonna is a prolific and award-winning artist who has long made San Francisco his subject matter. He has written five books; designed several murals; has been featured in local art museums; and has been published by local print houses, newspapers, magazines and more.
He is also one half of the "Spirits of the Bay" architectural digest that appears in the Nob Hill Gazette and if often reprinted in The Examiner. Madonna and Gary Kamiya co-created "Spirits" as a way to explore the hidden gems of the Bay Area — the "cryptic, beautiful corners of San Francisco," in Kamiya's words.
When Kamiya first visited Madonna's studio, he was struck by the artist's evocative and mysterious style. The huge, painstakingly detailed portraits of San Francisco caught his eye.
"I took one look at this amazing drawing he did — a very large drawing of Lombard St, the most iconic and postcard-y view in The City," recalled Kamiya. "It's seemingly impossible to say anything original about it. But Paul's rendition was brilliantly accurate, and distorted in really special way — like an ant on acid."
From there, the two struck up a strong professional bond. They explore San Francisco together, searching for the perfect subjects to focus on for "Spirits" Kamiya hopes to continue this practice after Madonna heals.
"He's someone who has to be out in the field," said Kamiya. "He's not someone who can just work from his studio."
