missing 75 yearold man

Conrado Concepcion was reported missing on Monday, and was found safe on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

 San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police announced on Thursday that a 75-year-old man with a feeding tube in his neck who was reported missing in the Mission Terrace area has been found safe.

Conrado Concepcion was last seen about 10:30 a.m. on Monday at his home on Danton Street, and the San Francisco Police Department sought the public's help to find him.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags