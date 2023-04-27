75-year-old man reported missing in San Francisco found safe By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Conrado Concepcion was reported missing on Monday, and was found safe on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. San Francisco Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save San Francisco police announced on Thursday that a 75-year-old man with a feeding tube in his neck who was reported missing in the Mission Terrace area has been found safe.Conrado Concepcion was last seen about 10:30 a.m. on Monday at his home on Danton Street, and the San Francisco Police Department sought the public's help to find him. The SFPD announced on Thursday that Concepcion was found safe on Tuesday not far from Danton Street. Police also noted that the man "appeared to be in good health, and foul play was not suspected."No further details were released. @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Man Missing Feeding Tube Found Safe San Francisco Police Department Sfpd Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Marlins rally in ninth, stun Braves 5-4 to avoid sweep 1 hr ago 75-year-old man reported missing in San Francisco found safe Updated 1 hr ago Garret Doty released from jail after Don Carmignani no-shows hearing Updated 1 hr ago Suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft flee in Maserati Updated 15 min ago Bay Area's Asian American film fest features sneak peak of new Disney+ series Updated 11 min ago Death to the 30-minute wait, long live BART Updated 49 min ago Our Partners For the win! Atlas World Sports introduces groundbreaking new AI sports betting resource Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco