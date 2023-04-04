A couple of San Francisco diamonds are getting a polish. 

The concept designs for Jackson Park’s anticipated $40 million renovation, which includes moving the two ballfields, were approved by San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission in March, clearing the way for a major redesign of the 4.4 acre Potrero Hill park to move forward. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua