A couple of San Francisco diamonds are getting a polish.
The concept designs for Jackson Park’s anticipated $40 million renovation, which includes moving the two ballfields, were approved by San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission in March, clearing the way for a major redesign of the 4.4 acre Potrero Hill park to move forward.
SF Rec and Park has teamed up with the non-profit Friends of Jackson Park to see the project through in a public-private partnership.
The concept designs include a new playground, community learning gardens and reposition the ballfields so that games can be played on both at the same side. The renovation will also relocate the current clubhouse, which is a designated historical site, improve the stage, and upgrade to ADA compliance.
And while the design team re-envisions the park space, a community team is working on re-imagining the park legacy.
The park borrowed its name from the seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson, now considered a “problematic historical figure,” the Friends of Jackson Park website states. President Jackson committed atrocities against Native Americans, including ordering the Trail of Tears. The non-profit has opted for a name change along with the renovation, and they’ve asked the community to help select the new moniker.
Some of the suggestions that the Friends have received so far include, “Sonic Park (after Sonic the Hedgehog and Sega being based in Potrero at one point),” “Sand in your shoes park,” and “Parkey mcparkerson,” according to the site. “Jurassic Park” has received two votes.
In 1875, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution to petition the mayor to make Jackson Park public. In 1912, the park was finally dedicated. For the next century, the space was enjoyed by generations of San Franciscans — in 1937 the park hosted the All American Soap Box Derby, in 1998, the park received a tile mural project and new equipment. In year 101 after its dedication, rallies for safety improvements at the park were sparked in response to a child being stuck by a needle. The Friends of Jackson Park was formed.
The group has been working with The City to kick off renovations since 2014. In the subsequent 9 years, they have raised $30 million dollars in funding: nearly 3 million in private donations, $10 million from the 2020 Health & Recovery Bond, $12.6 million in combined development impact fees and $5 million from the SF Rec and Park general fund, according to an announcement from the department. Friends of Jackson Park intends to wrap up funding with a fundraising capital campaign starting in the fall.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026 and the hope is to finish up by 2028.