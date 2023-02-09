San Francisco 22nd Avenue House Fire

Fire officials first directed people to avoid the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue at 9:32 a.m. on Thursday. 

 San Francisco Firefighters 798/Twitter

One person was found dead Thursday evening amid the rubble of a Sunset District residence that was destroyed in a three-alarm fire that prompted evacuations of an entire city block.

San Francisco firefighters responded about 9:25 a.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue following reports of a structure fire and an explosion, which authorities later confirmed originated from 1734 22nd Ave., according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter.

