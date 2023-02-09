One person was found dead Thursday evening amid the rubble of a Sunset District residence that was destroyed in a three-alarm fire that prompted evacuations of an entire city block.
San Francisco firefighters responded about 9:25 a.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue following reports of a structure fire and an explosion, which authorities later confirmed originated from 1734 22nd Ave., according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter.
Within 20 minutes, the fire grew to three alarms and required more than 100 firefighters on the scene.
After initially ordering the whole block to evacuate, fire officials said residents living between 1700 and 1730 22nd Ave., as well as 1750 and 1800 22nd Ave., were ordered to shelter in place.
At least one resident sustained burns in the blaze requiring them to be hospitalized in serious condition, Baxter said. A firefighter was also hospitalized with minor injuries, and was reported to be in stable condition.
Firefighters contained the blaze by about 11:40 a.m., according to the SFFD. Once the blaze was knocked down, authorities and search canines combed the wreckage of the building for signs of a resident who had not been accounted for.
The cause of the fire and the explosion was under investigation, according to the SFFD. In addition to the building in which the fire originated, the structures at 1730 and 1738 22nd Ave. were damaged by the fire, and several other homes and vehicles in the surrounding area had their windows blown out due to the explosion
UPDATE: ACTIVE 3-ALARM FIRE
1 Civilian injury (serious)
1 Firefighter injury (stable)
3 Homes damaged/affected
EVACUATIONS: 1730-1750 22nd Ave
SHELTER IN PLACE: All others on 1700 Block of 22nd AVE
CAUSE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION NO THREAT TO PUBLIC pic.twitter.com/m5CSvOaa5I