A server delivers food to customers outside Grant Place Restaurant on Washington Street in Chinatown on Friday, July 24, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The City will help local restaurants apply for new round of federal loans

Mayor London Breed announced Monday that the City and other partners will work to help San Francisco restaurants and other eligible businesses apply for a new round of federal grants.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is administered by the Small Business Association, opened applications through its website Monday. The $28.6 billion program will provide grants to restaurants, food trucks, caterers, bars, lounges, bakeries, breweries, wineries, distilleries and other qualifying food service businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss in 2020.

“We’re doing everything we can to help small businesses in San Francisco – from providing local relief to helping businesses access state and federal dollars,” Breed said. “We know that there is still a lot of need out there, and we are grateful for the Biden Administration and Speaker Pelosi’s leadership in securing these additional federal funds. San Francisco is lucky to have an amazing, diverse food scene, and we need our local restaurants to make it through this challenging time.”

The City is partnering with the Mission Economic Development Agency and other community-based organizations to assist eligible businesses that need help applying and to reach out to businesses in SBA’s priority groups – which include women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses.

Additionally, San Francisco community based organizations are providing multi-lingual support and conducting outreach about the program in communities of color.

“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a lifeline for our struggling businesses that have been severely impacted by the loss of revenue since the very start of this pandemic more than a year ago,” said Anne Taupier, Acting Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “As San Francisco and the nation begins to reopen and recover, we want to make sure our businesses; especially our minority and women owned businesses have a head start in applying for these funds.”

Business owners who need assistance applying for funding can reach out to Mission Economic Development Agency, Northeast Community Federal Credit Union (Chinese), Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center Bayview and the SF Small Business Development Center (Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese).

Funding amounts may be up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients will not have to repay the funding as long as the money is used for eligible uses by March 11, 2023.

“We are so thankful to the Small Business Administration for the launch of the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Grant fund,” said Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. “So many of our San Francisco independent restaurants are still in desperate need of cash to help fund their operations and bring back their workers.”

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

