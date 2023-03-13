Jonathan Meade was house hunting in the early 2000s when he happened upon a modest two-story home on a winding street in Bayview. The beige-colored box didn’t immediately blow him away, but it was in his price range, so he ventured inside.
One glance out the back window, and he was sold. “As soon as I walked into that open house — I knew that was the house I wanted,” he said. “It was because of that hill; just looking out the back window or going out on the balcony and having all that green space in front of you.”
The two-bedroom home overlooks the open space at Palou & Phelps Park, a steep hillside flush with rolling grasses flecked with wildflowers that boasts some of the best views of San Francisco Bay. Though just 2½ acres, the park is a tiny oasis in a concrete jungle — a place to walk the dog, meditate, play basketball or practice tai chi.
Palou & Phelps is also one of the last remaining places where rare native plants and grasses have been allowed to thrive, carefully tended by a neighborhood group whose homes line the parkland.
But now, that open space is under threat. Last month, permits were filed to develop one privately owned plot, proposing a five-story duplex that residents fear will carve out the hillside and irrevocably change the neighborhood’s character.
“I don’t want that hill to disappear — it’s too valuable,” said Meade, a retired paramedic who worked for the Fire Department for over 30 years. It’s “the center of activity for the community. Little kids come and play in that playground all the time, and then they get to walk up on the hill and get a little piece of nature that way.”
The battle over Palou & Phelps represents a collision of tensions and conflicting priorities for a city like San Francisco. With an outsized homeless crisis and dire housing shortage, The City must rapidly increase its affordable housing stock. But as a place that prides itself on its green values and ambitious climate goals, protecting and enhancing the last remaining open spaces is critical for storing carbon, fostering biodiversity and improving the health outcomes of its residents.
Though the application to develop the hillside remains incomplete, the project will likely be streamlined through SB9, according to the Planning Department. The law is intended to promote small-scale residential development by simplifying the process of creating a duplex or subdividing an existing lot.
San Francisco’s Planning Department notes that SB9 projects can bypass an environmental review process known as CEQA and conditional use authorization requirements that dictate how a parcel not permitted in a particular zoning district is operated.
“The law requires that we approve it,” said Daniel Sider, chief of staff at the Planning department. “State law in this case leaves no room for to apply our discretion.” In other words, if the project meets the SB9 criteria, the city won’t have a say in any subjective decision making regarding the parcel’s future.
Though it would be easy to write this story off as just another rancorous fight between the YIMBY and NIMBY factions within The City, the debate over the future of Palou & Phelps Park stands apart. Many residents who want to protect the parkland largely support The City’s efforts to ramp up housing, especially for low-income residents.
Despite The City’s climate goals, solar and battery installations are dragging into a months-long process
“I am a very YIMBY sort of person,” said Dav Yaginuma, who moved to the neighborhood with his wife, Mie, in 2014. “I think San Francisco needs to be building a lot more and a lot denser. We should be maxing out the amount that we can build on the already developed land.” Yaginuma said he’d even support converting all the two-story homes on his block to four levels.
“There is a crisis of affordable housing. There is not a crisis of market-rate housing,” said Meade, who noted this development would be the latter. “I’m all for affordable housing, but in this particular case, where you got something that is very precious, and in my opinion, which is a benefit to the entire community — then that would not be the place I’d put a five-story duplex.”
Tandia O’Neal, who grew up in the shadow of the Palou & Phelps hillside, said The City’s lack of affordable housing changed her neighborhood. “When I was growing up, my whole block was all African American,” she said. “Now, I would say there’s only about three or four.”
Over time, as families outgrew their homes, they’d move to places where they could get more house for their money, often outside the city. But as the real estate market exploded in San Francisco, those who wanted to return found themselves priced out.
This looming development, she fears, will make it even harder for people to afford to live here. Those units “would easily be $1,000,000,” she said. “So yeah, that will price most folks that live in the community out.”
O’Neal’s parents moved to San Francisco in the 1950s when her father found work at the Hunters Point Shipyard. Her parents purchased the house in the early ‘60s, and it was there, on a quiet, dead-end street abutted by the grassy slope where she was born and raised.
Growing up, the park was where she developed independence from her parents. “I would always get in trouble with my mom because she’d be expecting me within the next two or three minutes, and I wouldn’t come straight home,” she said, often bumping into friends and neighbors in the park on her way home. “It was the place for me to — not be mischievous — but I would always get into something.”
O’Neal is now raising her kids on the street the development would presumably extend. For her, the project represents an environmental injustice. “We have so much going on already in the community as far as, you know, air quality” and other toxic and industrial exposures, she said. “And for them to come in and chop through our open space, that will change our whole quality of life when we’re already struggling.”
The City aims to prove it's possible, and affordable, to convert existing municipal buildings from gas to electric
The park is one of the community’s only green spaces within three square miles, noted Meade. It’s a small reprieve from the surrounding freeways and major roads, which form a triangle around the neighborhood. “It’s the only place around in that neighborhood,” said Meade, who has since moved to the Richmond District. There’s “Third Street on one side and then the 101 — and it has 280 on the third side.”
Then there are the concerns about maintaining The City’s biodiversity. Residents have been stewards of this hillside for years, hosting monthly plantings to restore the native flora. It’s also a place where the community has hosted movie nights and dance groups — and where people forage for wild blackberries and other medicinal plants, noted Mie Yaginuma.
“Any space like this that’s undeveloped and has this low nutrient, thin rocky soils has a really specific plant and animal life it supports,” said Amber Hasselbring, executive director of Nature in the City, a nonprofit involved in the park’s restoration. “So when that gets developed, there’s no turning back. I think the undeveloped spaces are the most precious.”
Rec and Park owns a portion of the hillside and has designated the five privately owned lots for acquisition to keep the parcels planted. But “having something on our roster doesn’t guarantee we’ll acquire it,” said Tamara Aparton, spokesperson for the department.
In fact, she said, few properties on the list end up being sold to the department. “It usually takes a perfect storm of a willing seller (by law, we cannot pay more than the assessed value for a property), available funding and strong public support,” she said.
“There’s a bunch of crises going on,” Yaginuma said. “We have a crisis of housing, but we also have a crisis with open space and natural undeveloped spaces disappearing. We don’t want to address one crisis at the cost of another.”