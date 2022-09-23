Klamath-Ferry-Pier-9

The Klamath is getting a new lease on life that residents and tourists alike will have to see for themselves. 

Built in 1925, the ferryboat is docked Pier 9 on the Embarcadero and is the floating office space for the Bay Area Council, the business think tank. In a San Franciscan twist, the age-old vessel's rooftop garden will be free to visit during weekday business hours and the first Saturday of each month. The boat will open to the public after permits are issued.

97-year-old Klamath ferry boat docked at Pier 9

1 of 13

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting