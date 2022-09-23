The Klamath is getting a new lease on life that residents and tourists alike will have to see for themselves.
Built in 1925, the ferryboat is docked Pier 9 on the Embarcadero and is the floating office space for the Bay Area Council, the business think tank. In a San Franciscan twist, the age-old vessel's rooftop garden will be free to visit during weekday business hours and the first Saturday of each month. The boat will open to the public after permits are issued.
John Grubb, the Bay Area Council's chief operating officer, described the boat as "all of the things melded together that are characteristics of the Bay Area for me."
Standing in the Klamath's garden, which brims with native drought-resistant plants, visitors will soon look across the shimmering bay and take in the sights of the Bay Bridge, downtown San Francisco and Coit Tower, just to name a few.
One-third of the Klamath is publicly accessible while the rest of the boat is reserved for leasable office space. Prospective workers will traverse through the vessel's nooks and crannies, such as the smokestack and secret balconies, while in the office.
"It's just kind of an adventure every time you come on," said Grubb.
In its roughly 100 years, the boat has taken on different lives.
The Klamath was a commuter ferry capable of holding 1,000 people and 78 cars on treks across the bay.
Once the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was built, the vessel was rendered obsolete.
Landor, a brand consulting firm, used the Klamath as its San Francisco office in the 1960s. The boat sailed to Stockton in 1992, becoming the headquarters of Duraflame, the fire-log company.
"It's a mystical experience to actually build something," said Grubb. "To go through all the different stages, from lines on paper to saws starting to cut things and everything being welded together and then actually walking in the creation. And it suddenly exists, it's truly magical."
The Klamath was put up for sale in 2020.
Having been pushed out of its downtown office, the Bay Area Council decided to revive the office boat market.
"We bought it and then converted it and didn't think it would be as expensive as it is. But it still worked out for us," says Grubb.
Their waterfront lease is locked in for 15 years, with two renewals. This means that the Klamath can call the Embarcadero its home for 25 years, or possibly longer.
Visitors can take in the bay from the Klamath's sun deck or its rooftop. History lessons are aplenty as the Klamath also features a museum which will get visitors up to speed on the ferry's expansive history.
It remains to be seen if incidents, such as the Klamath ramming a World War II submarine because the captain "left his post to change his pants," will be included.
Regardless of how visitors spend their time on the Klamath, they will get a blast from the waterfront's past.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.