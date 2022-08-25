49ers Garoppolo Football

FILE -San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.

 Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

I doubt this was a part of Jimmy Garoppolo’s grand plan. Come to think of it, I doubt Garoppolo had a grand plan that extended much beyond being the 49ers’ starting quarterback into the distant future. That didn’t work out, and, you know, football.

So here’s what he is left with: Garoppolo is the only party to this transaction who comes out looking and smelling decent. He didn’t act aggrieved. He didn’t sulk, at least not publicly. He didn’t trash the organization. He was basically just a guy on a side practice field in Santa Clara, still on the Niners’ roster but not part of their plans, for weeks. Weeks.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com.

 