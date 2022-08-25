FILE -San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.
I doubt this was a part of Jimmy Garoppolo’s grand plan. Come to think of it, I doubt Garoppolo had a grand plan that extended much beyond being the 49ers’ starting quarterback into the distant future. That didn’t work out, and, you know, football.
So here’s what he is left with: Garoppolo is the only party to this transaction who comes out looking and smelling decent. He didn’t act aggrieved. He didn’t sulk, at least not publicly. He didn’t trash the organization. He was basically just a guy on a side practice field in Santa Clara, still on the Niners’ roster but not part of their plans, for weeks. Weeks.
He was a guy waiting for an Uber that was never coming.
How did the 49ers botch this so badly?
Mind you, we’re talking in this case about both how things look and how they really are. It’s all in play, and none of it flatters the organization. There was a way to cut ties with Jimmy G, and in almost every respect, this wasn’t it.
It is possible to consider your risk but still do something that’s essentially right. Even in sports, this can be done. So let’s consider the risk to the 49ers of having cut Garoppolo a few weeks ago, after it became clear that nobody was going to trade for him while his $24 million salary was actively in play:
Garoppolo gets signed quickly by any other team.
He gets signed by an NFC West team.
The Niners suffer an unexpected injury to starter Trey Lance.
And that’s about it, actually. There aren’t many other overt risks out there, and one of the big three – the injury possibility to Lance – had already been pondered ad nauseam. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan knew that there was value in having a reliable backup plan, but not a $24 million value. That was their decision, their math. That’s a perfectly reasonable conclusion.
At which point you cut a professional in order to give him a chance to find a new path.
Right? That’s all we’re talking about, letting Garoppolo out of the cage – once he was declared healthy and no trade suitors emerged – so that he could go look for work. It’s pretty basic stuff, and NFL teams do it routinely. They make difficult roster cuts that certainly involve talented players, and they often wince when those players do in fact find new homes and continue on with productive careers. Happens all the time. It’s going to happen across the league just next week, in fact.
You can understand the 49ers holding out for a trade scenario for Garoppolo, but one never developed, not even with injuries and some upheaval around the league. Cleveland found out Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be available for a while. Carolina needed a QB. Neither club got into a trade conversation for Jimmy G, at least in part because that contract number put him out of the question.
Okay, fine. That happens too. But since the 49ers are the franchise that set that number, and agreed to that number, it feels closer to fair that they be the franchise to step in and erase that number, that impediment. It was open knowledge that Garoppolo’s salary would prevent a trade. Lynch knew it, because he’s a bright guy and he was working the phones.
But the Niners held on. For what? I don’t know. If it was to assure that most of the preseason went by without Garoppolo joining a rival (maybe Seattle?), that is some minor-league thinking. But only Lynch and Shanahan can say for sure.
Organizations in sports are often judged on how they treat their people, and that is one reason why this thing should have gone another way. Anyone can argue competitive instinct – hold out to the last second, keep the talent away from some other roster – but, listen, word gets around. This is not how the Niners want to be perceived as doing business.
And by the way: Any harm in doing right by Garoppolo? Did he shame or damage the franchise in some way? Quarterback of record for a conference finalist. Quarterback of record for a Super Bowl team. I mean, he got by.
Perhaps the most cogent argument against Garoppolo, if that’s even the right way to put it, is that he got hurt way too often for the money he was being paid. That is not remotely close to saying he was a stiff or a bust; it’s a lot closer to saying that he played in the NFL, and durability is one elusive and magical creature. Still, teams pony up insane guaranteed money to QBs all the time. They simply take the injury risk.
The 49ers did that with Jimmy G, and over time they realized that they were in too deep, and so they moved heaven and earth to trade up and snag Trey Lance in last year’s draft. They telegraphed the future to Garoppolo and, eventually, told him point-blank that they were moving him out.
No problem. Do what you’ve got to do. And then do right by the player – if only so that every other player in the NFL sees that and respects it. There was a window this summer in which that opportunity really was available to the 49ers. The pass sailed right through their hands.
