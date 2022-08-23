Text Scam

Texting scams involving company executives and employees are on the rise and could potentially paralyze workplaces including hospitals, according to the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and cybersecurity companies.

You get a text on your phone that claims to be from your company’s CEO. “This is urgent,” the text says.

The message asks you to do something. Can you buy some gift cards for employees? Can you open an email sent to your work account and click on a link? Can you click on a link in the text and enter your work email and password?

