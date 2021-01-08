SFPD Crime

Tenderloin shooting kills 37-year-old man

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

According to police, officers initially responded around 10:50 p.m. to the corner of Eddy and Mason streets on a report of a shooting.

There, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

