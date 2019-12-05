Tenderloin stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Wednesday night in the Tenderloin.
The man was stabbed with a knife near Eddy and Larkin streets around 10:30 p.m., according to police.
An unidentified assailant, described only as a man by police, fled the scene and has not been arrested.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The stabbing was the second of the day in San Francisco.
At 1:07 a.m. early Wednesday morning, a 68-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery in Crocker-Amazon.
The stabbing happened on the first block of South Hill Boulevard, a street off Geneva Avenue near Crocker Amazon Playground.
Police said the knife-wielding thief made off with a wallet.
The suspect is described as a man. Police have not announced his arrest.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
