(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Tenderloin stabbing leaves man clinging to life

A man who was stabbed in the Tenderloin District Thursday morning was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old man was stabbed around 7:13 a.m. near Turk and Hyde Street by a male suspect after the two got into an argument, police said.

The suspect fled on his bicycle, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrest had been reported as of Friday morning, and no suspect description was immediately available.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Mayor’s Small Business Recovery Act survives tight vote from Planning Commission

Just Posted

Legislation introduced by Mayor London Breed is intended to streamline permitting and reduce the fees needed for small businesses to open in San Francisco. <ins>(Jordi Molina/ Special to S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Mayor’s Small Business Recovery Act survives tight vote from Planning Commission

Desire to act quickly wins out, moving sweeping changes in regulations one step closer to approval

Police seized ghost guns and other firearm manufacturing items while executing a warrant in February (Courtesy SFPD)
Ghost guns linked to rise in SF shootings as numbers jump

San Francisco police are seizing an increasingly alarming number of untraceable firearms,… Continue reading

Rendering of ball park at Howard Terminal (Courtesy photo)
A’s to Oakland City Council: Time to vote on our ballpark

Bill Shaikin Los Angeles Times For years, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob… Continue reading

San Francisco Giants pitcher Gregory Santos (78) makes his major league debut against the Marlins in the 6th inning at Oracle Park on April 22, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Giants post fifth shutout of 2021, all caught by Casali

After going the entirety of 2020 without shutting out an opponent, the… Continue reading

Oil wells just north of the town of McKittrick in the heart of California oil country.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Newsom bans new California fracking permits starting in 2024

Phil Willon and Taryn Luna Los Angeles Times Gov. Gavin Newsom on… Continue reading

Most Read