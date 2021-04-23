Tenderloin stabbing leaves man clinging to life

A man who was stabbed in the Tenderloin District Thursday morning was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old man was stabbed around 7:13 a.m. near Turk and Hyde Street by a male suspect after the two got into an argument, police said.

The suspect fled on his bicycle, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrest had been reported as of Friday morning, and no suspect description was immediately available.

