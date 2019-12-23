Tenderloin shooting victim id’ed as SF woman

A woman killed in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last week has been identified as Ronisha Cook, the city’s medical examiner’s office said Monday.

Cook, a 33-year-old San Francisco resident, died at a hospital following the shooting reported around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Ellis Street, police said.

No arrest has been made in the fatal shooting and police have not provided any suspect description.

On Facebook, several users expressed shock over Cook’s death.

“You will be missed with your happy spirit,” said one.

“I will really miss her, this is so sad,” said another.