Tenderloin shooting injures 30-year-old woman

Victim walks into hospital with gunshot wounds

A 30-year-old woman walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday evening and said she was shot in the Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to the report of the shooting at 6:40 p.m. and located the crime scene at Turk and Jones streets. No arrests have been made.

The woman is expected to survive.

The shooting happened hours after police responded to another violent incident in the neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At around 5:20 a.m., a robbery involving four suspects occurred at Turk and Leavenworth streets, according to police.

One of the suspects distracted a 34-year-old man by asking to see his headphones. Another suspect struck him in the head with an object.

The victim fell to the ground and was kicked in the head by the four suspects.

The suspects then stole his cellphone, wallet, headphones and satchel.

Police have not made any arrests.

While reported violent crime is down citywide by 13 percent compared to 2019 as of last week, the Tenderloin has seen a series of violence recently.

On Wednesday, Andre Grant, a 54-year-old man, was stabbed to death in the Tenderloin. A drive-by shooting injured five men on Monday.

nchan@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Lack of data and growing need intensifies scrutiny of workforce training programs

Just Posted

Lack of data and growing need intensifies scrutiny of workforce training programs

San Francisco spends more than $100 million a year on job training… Continue reading

BART board approves $2.4B budget with $200M in cuts

The BART Board of Directors voted 7-2 Thursday to approve the agency’s… Continue reading

Permit expediter accused of fraud to cooperate in FBI City Hall corruption probe

Walter Wong allegedly ‘lined his pockets through bribes to city officials’

A look at San Francisco Pride through 50 years

Civil rights quest a cycle of celebrations and challenges throughout the decades

SFUSD to host town hall meetings for parents to plan for fall semester

The San Francisco Unified School District will be hosting a series of… Continue reading

Most Read