Tenderloin shooting injures 30-year-old woman

A 30-year-old woman walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday evening and said she was shot in the Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to the report of the shooting at 6:40 p.m. and located the crime scene at Turk and Jones streets. No arrests have been made.

The woman is expected to survive.

The shooting happened hours after police responded to another violent incident in the neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At around 5:20 a.m., a robbery involving four suspects occurred at Turk and Leavenworth streets, according to police.

One of the suspects distracted a 34-year-old man by asking to see his headphones. Another suspect struck him in the head with an object.

The victim fell to the ground and was kicked in the head by the four suspects.

The suspects then stole his cellphone, wallet, headphones and satchel.

Police have not made any arrests.

While reported violent crime is down citywide by 13 percent compared to 2019 as of last week, the Tenderloin has seen a series of violence recently.

On Wednesday, Andre Grant, a 54-year-old man, was stabbed to death in the Tenderloin. A drive-by shooting injured five men on Monday.

