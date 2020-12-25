Tenderloin non-profit hands out Christmas Eve meals to unhoused residents

Three thousand pounds of prime rib from San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib have gone toward helping Tenderloin-based organization Glide with their efforts to feed the homeless over the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, Glide hosted its 27th annual Christmas Eve Brunch, handing out some 1,400 holiday meals outside of the Glide Foundation at 330 Ellis St.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers this year handed out meals in takeout containers. In addition to broccoli, mashed potatoes and pastries, the meals also include prime rib streak, donated by House of Prime Rib and its owner Joe Betz.

Also on Christmas Eve, Glide’s mobile unit, Glide on the Go, was able to hand out 200 more prime rib meals to people living in homeless encampments, as well as other basics like hygiene and harm-reduction kits.

On top of the Christmas Eve brunch, Glide is also set to hold an online Christmas Day Celebration, as well as a Christmas meal service for the homeless, which consists of some 1,150 meals made with ham, turkey and all the fixings.

-Bay City News

