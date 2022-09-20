Neon signs are legal again in San Francisco’s historic capital of illuminated advertising.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change making the Tenderloin into a “neon sign special use district.” In essence, the change re-legalizes neon signs in the neighborhood, making it easier to repair historic signs and allowing businesses to install new ones.
Prior to the zoning change, if a historic sign had to be removed from a building for renovation, it would be illegal to reinstall it.
The new regulations will allow residential hotels to install 25 foot long projecting neon signs that hang over the street. Other businesses would be allowed to install neon signs no larger than 40 square feet on their facades.
One of the first beneficiaries of the ordinance could be La Cocina Municipal Market, a food hall for immigrant women chefs. Since opening last year, La Cocina has wanted to install a neon sign in front, but was stymied by regulations. Now, they’re free to install their sign.
The ordinance was spearheaded by a coalition of Tenderloin organizations including the Tenderloin Museum and the Cadillac Hotel. The group worked with Supervisor Matt Haney, and then his successor, Dean Preston, to transform their proposal into legislation.
“Working with a broad coalition of neighborhood advocates and nonprofit leaders, I’m proud to carry this legislation forward to make it easier to add new neon signs and restore the iconic signs that help shape the Tenderloin identity,” Preston told the Examiner last month.
The signs could help improve safety and increase foot traffic in the long-struggling neighborhood, Katie Conry, executive director of the Tenderloin Museum previously told the Examiner. “Signs provide much needed street lighting that can deter crime, encourage foot traffic and draw in visitors.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.