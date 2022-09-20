Ha-Ra closeup

A close-up of the sign outside Ha-Ra Club.

 Al Barna/San Francisco Neon

Neon signs are legal again in San Francisco’s historic capital of illuminated advertising.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change making the Tenderloin into a “neon sign special use district.” In essence, the change re-legalizes neon signs in the neighborhood, making it easier to repair historic signs and allowing businesses to install new ones.

Hotel neon signs

A composite of illuminated neon signs outside the Hotel Hartland, Hotel Carlton and Hotel Senator.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider