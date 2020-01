A man was attacked with a machete when an argument turned violent in the Tenderloin late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The machete attack happened on Ellis Street between Hyde and Larkin streets at around 3:50 p.m., according to police.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was cut with the machete and taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested as of Thursday morning, police said.

