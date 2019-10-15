Tenderloin homicide victim identified as 27-year-old SF man

The shooting occurred outisde the Boyd Hotel on Jones Street

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting outside the Boyd Hotel on Jones Street in the Tenderloin on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The man shot and killed in the Tenderloin on Monday afternoon has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as a 27-year-old resident of San Francisco.

D’Quan Domino was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside a residential hotel on Jones Street between Golden Gate Avenue and McAllister Street at around 2:53 p.m., authorities said.

Domino was taken from outside the Boyd Hotel at 41 Jones St. to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He ultimately succumbed to his wounds, police said.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, but said he was a man in his 20s who wielded a handgun.

No arrest had been made as of Tuesday morning.

The shooting marked the 30th homicide in San Francisco so far this year and the first since Sept. 21, when a 61-year-old man was killed during a fight in Potrero Hill.

Despite the violence, homicide continue to be on the decline in San Francisco. At the end of September 2018, there had already been 37 killings reported to police.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com