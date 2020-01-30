(Kevin N. Hume)

Tenderloin fight ends in stabbing

A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when someone stabbed him in the back with a knife during a fight in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Wednesday morning, police said.

The stabbing was reported at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, but his name is not yet being released. More details about the fight that led to the stabbing were also not immediately available.

