Tenderloin fatal shooting victim identified

A man who died in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last weekend has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as 35-year-old Mark Anthony Hughes II, a resident of San Francisco.

Not many details have been released by police about the shooting, which officers responded to at 1:50 a.m. last Saturday in the area of Jones and McAllister streets.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/