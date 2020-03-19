Tenderloin fatal shooting victim identified

A man who died in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last weekend has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as 35-year-old Mark Anthony Hughes II, a resident of San Francisco.
Not many details have been released by police about the shooting, which officers responded to at 1:50 a.m. last Saturday in the area of Jones and McAllister streets.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
