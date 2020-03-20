Teens arrested in fatal Mission District shooting after police pursuit

Two teens were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in the Mission District on Wednesday night after a police pursuit ended at a dead-end street, police said.

Omar Herrera, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were allegedly seen driving away from 21st and Shotwell streets when officers responded to a Shotspotter gunshot detection system alert in the area at around 10:29 p.m., according to police.

Police pursued the vehicle to the end of Connecticut Street in Potrero Hill, where the teenagers allegedly bailed out of the vehicle and were arrested on suspicion of various charges including homicide, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

At the scene of the shooting, police found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and, despite the efforts of medical staff, pronounced dead, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached Friday to confirm the identity of the victim.

The killing marks the eighth homicide of the year in San Francisco and the second of the week.

On Monday, 26-year-old Demondre Perkins was shot and killed at 16th and Mission streets, according to authorities.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

