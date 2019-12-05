Teens accused of dragging woman during North Beach robbery

Police arrest Kevin Andrew Perry, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy

Two teens were arrested this week for allegedly dragging a 63-year-old woman during a robbery in North Beach, police said Thursday.

Police arrested the suspects after the woman screamed for help Monday near Mason and Green streets around 7 p.m.

The woman was dragged along the ground when the thieves grabbed her and her belongings including a tote bag, laptop and a cellphone.

Officers later found the two teens who matched the suspect descriptions nearby at Mason and Filbert streets, police said.

Kevin Andrew Perry, an 18-year-old Oakland resident, was booked into County Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of the same charges. Police have not released his name because he is a juvenile.

