Teens accused of dragging woman during North Beach robbery

Two teens were arrested this week for allegedly dragging a 63-year-old woman during a robbery in North Beach, police said Thursday.
Police arrested the suspects after the woman screamed for help Monday near Mason and Green streets around 7 p.m.
The woman was dragged along the ground when the thieves grabbed her and her belongings including a tote bag, laptop and a cellphone.
Officers later found the two teens who matched the suspect descriptions nearby at Mason and Filbert streets, police said.
Kevin Andrew Perry, an 18-year-old Oakland resident, was booked into County Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
The other suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of the same charges. Police have not released his name because he is a juvenile.
mbarba@sfexaminer.com
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/