A 17-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after being shot in Sunnydale on Monday evening, police said.

The teenager was struck by gunfire on the 1500 block of Sunnydale Avenue at around 7:42 p.m. and taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police two men in their 20s were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released further details in the case.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Crime

