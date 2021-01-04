Crime scene tape on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Teen seriously injured in Ingleside Heights carjacking, shooting

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a carjacker shot him and took his vehicle Saturday night in San Francisco’s Ingleside Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:05 p.m. to the shooting in the area of Byxbee and Randolph streets.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, and police did not release any other information about his condition as of Monday.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

