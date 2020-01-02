(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Teen injured in Visitacion Valley shooting

Boy one of three people injured in New Year’s Eve shootings

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley, police said.

The Tuesday shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sunnydale Ave.

Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The teen victim, however, did not provide further information about the shooting.

The shooting preceded a previously reported New Year’s Eve shooting near Fort Mason that caused two men to be hospitalized, police said.

That shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. near Franklin and Bay streets. Officers arrived to find the two male victims, described as a 30-year-old and 42-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooter in that case, described as a 26-year-old man, remains at large, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Previous story
Three injured in separate stabbings on New Year’s Day morning

Just Posted

Business owners call for looser rules on table service in parklets

Some may savor the notion of changing the law to allow table… Continue reading

Fifty years later, the Cockettes are still kicking

Stage show celebrates legacy of ‘androgynous freaks’ ‘stickin’ it to the man’

City sees urgent need for increased senior, behavioral health services

SF readying for update of its healthcare services master plan

Julián Castro quits the 2020 presidential race

Julian Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama Cabinet member, ended… Continue reading

Pelosi and McConnell begin 2020 in standoff over Trump trial

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell… Continue reading

Most Read