Teen injured in Visitacion Valley shooting

Boy one of three people injured in New Year’s Eve shootings

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley, police said.

The Tuesday shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sunnydale Ave.

Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The teen victim, however, did not provide further information about the shooting.

The shooting preceded a previously reported New Year’s Eve shooting near Fort Mason that caused two men to be hospitalized, police said.

That shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. near Franklin and Bay streets. Officers arrived to find the two male victims, described as a 30-year-old and 42-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooter in that case, described as a 26-year-old man, remains at large, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.