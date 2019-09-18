Teen injured in Bayview hit-and-run collision

Police seeking witnesses, information on driver

A hit-and-run driver struck and injured a 17-year-old boy in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Tuesday morning, police said.

The collision was reported at 9:13 a.m. in the area of La Salle Avenue and Cashmere Street. The vehicle struck the teen as he crossed the street.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case and a detailed description of the vehicle was not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the San Francisco police anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

