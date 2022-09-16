Uber reported a cybersecurity breach late Thursday evening that resulted in leaks of sensitive financial information, corruption of internal communication channels, like the company's Slack, and a defaced homepage.
An Uber employee's HackerOne account was compromised, despite having Duo Security, a 2-factor authentication security measure, in place. The attacker spammed the employee's Duo account for over an hour before reaching out through WhatsApp, where they impersonated an Uber IT employee to gain access.
After entering the system and leaking documents and other information, the culprit reportedly introduced themself in the employee Slack channel: "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach," which prompted an urgent email from Uber administration for employees to stop using Slack.
The severity of the incident was not immediately clear to Uber staff.
From another Uber employee:Instead of doing anything, a good portion of the staff was interacting and mocking the hacker thinking someone was playing a joke. After being told to stop going on slack, people kept going on for the jokes. lmao
Bloomberg reported that Uber shares were down 5.4 percent premarket after the company revealed the breach. In a statement to Reuters, Slack said it was "investigating the incident and there was no evidence of a vulnerability inherent to its platform."
Uber is continuing to monitor the situation.
We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available.