A teen and two others allegedly robbed a 75-year-old woman of her keys and wallet after she parked her car in the lot of a Safeway in the Richmond District. (Shutterstock)

A teen and two others allegedly robbed a 75-year-old woman of her keys and wallet after she parked her car in the lot of a Safeway in the Richmond District. (Shutterstock)

Teen girl busted in botched carjacking outside Safeway

A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking that was interrupted by a bystander outside an Inner Richmond Safeway in San Francisco last week.

Police arrested the 16-year-old girl in Antioch on Friday, a day after the teen and two others allegedly robbed a 75-year-old woman of her keys and wallet after she parked her car in the parking lot of the Safeway on Seventh Avenue in the Richmond District.

Police say the trio assaulted and dragged the elderly victim at around 4:58 p.m. before hopping into her car, but the suspects dispersed when a Good Samaritan who saw the commotion punched out the back window with his bare hand.

The trio fled into a waiting vehicle that the Antioch Police Department found about 24 hours later with three people inside, including a teenager from San Leandro who is believed to be one of the suspects from the attempted carjacking.

Officers from Richmond Station went to arrest the girl and had the vehicle towed back to San Francisco. She was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, elder abuse and conspiracy charges.

Police have not identified her because she is a juvenile. Three other suspects remain at large in the case.

Both the victim and the bystander, who was injured when he shattered the window, are recovering, police said.

“The victim was very appreciative of the swift response and kindness of the Good Samaritan, witnesses and police officers,” police said in a statement.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Preston calls vacancies ‘the single biggest source of potential housing in San Francisco’
Next story
Assemblymember David Chiu takes second shot at speed camera bill

Just Posted

Speed enforcement camera sign (Shutterstock)
Assemblymember David Chiu takes second shot at speed camera bill

Pilot program includes stronger protections for privacy and equity, supporters say

After the pandemic hit, San Francisco installed handwashing stations intended to serve the homeless, but advocates say more permanent water stations are needed, especially in the Tenderloin. David Mamaril Horowitz/Special to S.F. Examiner
Survey finds homeless residents have insufficient access to clean water

Homeless residents in San Francisco struggle to access clean water for drinking… Continue reading

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been arrested in connection with a series of shootings on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Atlanta-area massage parlors. (Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
Man captured in Atlanta-area spa shootings is suspected of killing 8 people at 3 locations

Henri Hollis, Shaddi Abusaid and Alexis Stevens The Atlanta Journal-Constitution A man… Continue reading

Dr. Vincent Matthews, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, is seen speaking at a news conference where the district announced the closure of Lowell High School on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Details sparse as SFUSD commits to fall reopening

Superintendent Vincent Matthews said Tuesday the San Francisco Unified School District is… Continue reading

Mayor London Breed got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition on Tuesday. <ins>(Courtesy photo)</ins>
Mayor Breed gets vaccinated, urges city residents to do the same

‘These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they can save your life,’ Breed tells doubters

Most Read