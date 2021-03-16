Teen girl busted in botched carjacking outside Safeway

A teen and two others allegedly robbed a 75-year-old woman of her keys and wallet after she parked her car in the lot of a Safeway in the Richmond District. (Shutterstock)

A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking that was interrupted by a bystander outside an Inner Richmond Safeway in San Francisco last week.

Police arrested the 16-year-old girl in Antioch on Friday, a day after the teen and two others allegedly robbed a 75-year-old woman of her keys and wallet after she parked her car in the parking lot of the Safeway on Seventh Avenue in the Richmond District.

Police say the trio assaulted and dragged the elderly victim at around 4:58 p.m. before hopping into her car, but the suspects dispersed when a Good Samaritan who saw the commotion punched out the back window with his bare hand.

The trio fled into a waiting vehicle that the Antioch Police Department found about 24 hours later with three people inside, including a teenager from San Leandro who is believed to be one of the suspects from the attempted carjacking.

Officers from Richmond Station went to arrest the girl and had the vehicle towed back to San Francisco. She was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, elder abuse and conspiracy charges.

Police have not identified her because she is a juvenile. Three other suspects remain at large in the case.

Both the victim and the bystander, who was injured when he shattered the window, are recovering, police said.

“The victim was very appreciative of the swift response and kindness of the Good Samaritan, witnesses and police officers,” police said in a statement.

