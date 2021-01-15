(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Teen arrested in sideshow shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Police in San Francisco have arrested a teenager in connection with a the killing of a man during a large sideshow that occurred in the city’s Excelsior District last year.

On Sept. 7, officers responded to the area of Persia Avenue and Paris Street just after midnight after a report of a sideshow that allegedly involved some 300 spectators and 50 vehicles.

Once at the scene, officers learned of the shooting and found a man nearby, later identified as 21-year-old Sacramento resident Cesar Corza, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two other men, a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old, were also hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but survived.

After an investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy from Sacramento. The teen is in custody in Sacramento in connection with an unrelated attempted murder charge, police said.

San Francisco police have since arrested him on suspicion of murder, assault and discharging a firearm in public.

Police said Sacramento County will likely prosecute the San Francisco murder, as the case could be connected to other crimes in Sacramento County, police said.

