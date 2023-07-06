Injured Twitter bird

Twitter has reeled from disruptions ever since Elon Musk took over in October.  

 Olivia Wise/The Examiner

Twitter owner Elon Musk’s controversial new policies, such as temporarily limiting the number of tweets users can see per day, could limit the reach of public agencies’ alerts beyond the platform.

According to a Twitter blog post, the social media giant temporarily imposed the rate limits last weekend as part of “extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform.”

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting