Twitter owner Elon Musk’s controversial new policies, such as temporarily limiting the number of tweets users can see per day, could limit the reach of public agencies’ alerts beyond the platform.
According to a Twitter blog post, the social media giant temporarily imposed the rate limits last weekend as part of “extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform.”
The move meant that users who weren’t subscribed to Twitter Blue could only view 1,000 tweets a day before their timelines were hidden from them. Twitter added that “any advance notice on these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behavior to evade detection.”
Public agencies say Twitter is an ideal way to keep residents updated, particularly when news and emergency updates are sent out during times of crisis.
Kristine Roselius, communications director for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), said that many Bay Area residents depend on the platform for critical public health and safety advisories.
The agency's Spare the Air program provides the public with updates on when air quality is expected to be unhealthy, educates residents about air pollutions, and encourages actions meant to improve regional air quality. These updates are especially useful for individuals whose health is impacted by air pollutants.
"While Twitter is by no means our only method of communication with the public, we are very concerned that essential air quality and health information will not be seen by users due to the new viewership limits," said Roselius.
"We urge Twitter leadership to consider exempting essential public agencies like the Air District from viewership limits," she added.
The BAAQMD plans on using Twitter for the time being, as well as its other social media platforms. Their primary source for updates on Bay Area air quality continues to be its website.
Other agencies have echoed the ways in which people can keep plugged into their community beyond Musk's app.
Ex // Top Stories
The man was found injured just two blocks away from the scene of the crash, though authorities did not specify whether the shooting was intentional or not
Investors are scrambling to embrace AI. Why are some VCs worried?
The Bay Area's median rental price dropped 4% from 2022, its first decline since 2020. But prices are still higher than before the pandemic
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) routinely uses Twitter to provide real-time alerts, such as service disruptions to Muni and notices about events that could require road closures or reroutes in The City.
SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun said that Muni’s email and text subscriptions are the most convenient and reliable source of updates for riders.
“It is critical for the SFMTA to keep our customers informed and updated through various channels, and we continue to assess the best option(s) for our customers,” said Chun.
San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management (DEM) encourages residents to sign up for AlertSF, San Francisco’s emergency text message system that sends alerts and instructions following natural disasters, major police, fire or health emergencies or significant transportation disruptions.
“While it is concerning that Twitter rate limits could impact the public’s ability to receive information via Twitter, it is important to note Twitter is one of several tools the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management uses to inform the public about emergency situations in San Francisco,” the DEM told The Examiner in an email.
San Franciscans can opt-in to these emergency notifications by texting their zip code to 888777.
As the state enters peak wildfire season, Cal Fire will continue using its Facebook and website to circulate information, in addition to its Twitter account.
Cal Fire spokesperson Alisha Herring said that the agency will “remain vigilant and will closely watch for any potential limitations” on the platform.
Cal Fire has 21 operational units that share incident information on Twitter and Facebook, focusing on their respective jurisdictional areas.
“Regardless of platform, Cal Fire remains committed to ensure accurate, timely information is distributed to the citizens we serve,” said Herring.