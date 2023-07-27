"Just setting up my twtr," Jack Dorsey wrote on his Twitter account on March 21, 2006, the very first tweet on what eventually became one of the world's most popular social networks.
Fast forward 17 years to Monday: The Twitter brand is no more, the site renamed as "X." Just nine months after it was bought by billionaire Elon Musk, the once iconic social media giant has been degraded into a chaotic platform, unstable and unsavory, where hate speech and misinformation thrive.
Naturally, new platforms hoping to dislodge X from its still dominant position in microblogging see Twitter's decline as an opportunity by new platforms hoping to dislodge X from its still dominant position in microblogging.
The scramble to dislodge Twitter was evident the day the Twitter brand died. TikTok on Monday announced a "new format for creating text-based content."
Other sites have joined the fray, including microblogging platforms that were already being developed before the Twitter chaos.
Jack Dorsey had introduced Bluesky as a decentralized social networking project in 2019, before fully launching in April. German software developer Eugen Rochko began building Mastodon in 2016. The site took off in the wake of Musk's turbulent Twitter takeover.
Mark Zuckerberg's team began plotting against Twitter shortly after Musk bought the site. "Twitter is in crisis and Meta needs its mojo back," The New York Times reported a Meta employee wrote in an internal post last year. "LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER." Meta made its move earlier this month with the launch of Threads.
There are those who believe that dislodging or replacing the site formerly known as Twitter won't be easy. Yes, Twitter the brand is dead, and X the social network is crumbling. But will a "new" Twitter emerge?
"If Musk makes more changes that make the platform less useful to the average person, I think it could eventually die," Robert Siegel, a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business told The Examiner. But "I'm not sure it gets replaced by anything else."
Still, we thought we'd dig a bit deeper.
Examiner staff writers Carmela Guaglianone, Natalia Gurevich and James Salazar have checked out three of the most prominent challengers: BlueSky, Threads and Mastodon.
Here's what they found.
— Benjamin Pimentel
Bluesky
Anti-prom for the Extremely Online
What was wonderful about Twitter was that no one really wanted to be there.
It was a space to lament and lampoon the tedium of daily life that was so exalted on Meta's platforms, like laughing girls with salads and high school classmates getting married. It was a place for "beef" and for brands with disturbing public and political influence to assume a "just like us" persona. Taco Bell was king.
But now, Twitter is run by people who really want to be there. So much so that some are, in fact, paying at least $8 a month to be there.
And all the people who didn't want to be on Twitter — those who really made it what it was — really want to be on Bluesky.
Like kids who throw together an anti-prom in protest of the popular crowd, Bluesky feels propelled by a spite for Twitter and other "mainstream" social media platforms.
The platform, which spawned from Twitter back when Jack Dorsey was in charge and aims to create an open-source protocol for social media, is still in its invite-only beta phase.
BlueSky said it had more than 50,000 users by the end of April, and a company spokesperson told Business Insider in May the company's waitlist was nearly 2 million people long.
And still, the news feed feels stale.
The interface is modeled much like Dorsey's first project, featuring a single file feed in the center of your screen with toggles to choose between several feeds. The defaults on Bluesky feel intuitive: "Following," "What's Hot" and "Popular with Friends," the latter of which has been disabled since July 2 with promises to return shortly.
A few posts an hour seem to make it to the top. Of those that do, many are memes and many others criticize Elon Musk and, now, Mark Zuckerberg.
None of the feeds have the satisfying taste of Twitter's (formerly) infinite refresh. The plight of tweet limits feels far away, surpassed by the brutal reality of post scarcity. New York congressional Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the platform's most followed user at the time of this writing, has authored around 10 posts this month.
But Bluesky is taking the slow road on purpose. They're developing a decentralized system of communities, which they say are "federated" like American states. So in the same way you can move from state to state with some ease — OK, it's a pain, but bear with me — you can hop between different, associated platforms all under the Bluesky umbrella and still keep your followers, handle and data.
The community development, including the newsfeeds, seems a bit sparse so far. Users can join specific feeds, almost like Twitter's lists. But rather than being posts from curated accounts, the feeds you follow showcase posts with relevant keywords, a la hashtags.
Of those offered in the "Discover" section, many are related to identity groups or explicit content. Users can also decide on words and topics they'd rather not see, like "racism," for example, or "pineapple pizza."
Plenty of high schools have had an anti-prom, and Bluesky has the potential to be one. It's just a matter of getting people to show up for what it is, not for what it isn't.
— Carmela Guaglianone
Mastodon
Still searching for a voice
It happens on the street, in the mall, at Disneyland. A toddler is stuck in between two adults having a conversation — about who washed the dishes last night, travel logistics or something else that's mundane — and the kid loses it.
The screaming starts, a full-on tantrum, all because for one second they weren't getting the attention they felt they deserved.
This scenario is playing out right now on Mastodon, one of the growing number of alternatives to Twitter that have popped up since Elon Musk started futzing with the social media platform last year.
With Bluesky and Threads emerging as alternatives, Mastodon has gotten somewhat lost in the shuffle. Those who have used the platform before this squabble began are pouting about not being included.
"Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky: Our billionaire is better than your billionaire. Mastodon: You actually don't need a billionaire at all. Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky: Hold on, we have to ask our billionaire if that's true," wrote one user in a post last week.
Created in 2016 by German software developer Eugen Rochko, Mastodon has been around long before this conflict began. Unlike Twitter, it was created with privacy in mind. Their mascot is a sort of prehistoric elephant, similar to a wooly mammoth. Instead of tweets, users post "toots."
Over the last few weeks, the feed has largely been taken over by memes skewering Musk and Zuckerberg or poking fun at the differences between users on the other platforms and those on Mastodon.
Yet the rest feels a bit disjointed. The beauty of Twitter in its heyday is that its feed was a constant parade of everything and anything an individual felt like sharing.
Trying to find the few posts not dedicated to the Twitter incursion is a challenge, and even then, it's unclear what the tone, or the character, of Mastodon is.
Aside from the occasional delightful post about "Barbie" or cartoons about the human condition, it’s pretty unsatisfying.
All the drama that used to happen on Twitter that's now playing out off-screen is still on-screen at Mastodon. Users don't seem to have much else to say.
The platform itself feels sleepy compared to others, Its primarily black interface with purple accents is reminiscent of a cleaned-up version of Tumblr, and, really, there wasn't much point to Tumblr once it was scrubbed of its more illicit content.
Until Mastodon finds its voice, it's likely to continue to get lost in the conflict, as its users yell their virtual heads off, hoping to get noticed.
— Natalia Gurevich
Threads
Facebook's cheugy child
Threads is the equivalent of getting a free bowl of chips at a Tex-Mex restaurant after placing your order. It satiates you for a solid 10 minutes yet you still can't help but wonder when the main dish will arrive to give you something more filling.
No matter how many times Mark Zuckerberg, Meta executives or other users tell us how much it rocks, Threads is not the sizzling fajita platter of my dreams.
My Instagram profile displays that I was the 189,009th person to sign up for Threads. It's like my own personal version of "The Scarlet Letter." It lets others know that I was too weak to not inundate my life with yet another digital hellscape that largely offers nothing substantial to keep me engaged.
In my almost two weeks on the app, my takeaway has largely been, "Wow, this is like if Twitter stunk in different ways."
For starters, you have to directly link your Instagram account when signing up. Though Meta positions the move as saving you the hassle of coming up with a new username and retaining your Instagram following, it actually means that, should you decide that Threads is a waste of time, deleting your account means you also lose access to your Instagram.
Threads will likely wither away slowly in my phone's graveyard, a random folder that keeps all the other junk I've never got around to deleting. The homepage is like if Michael from "The Good Place" designed my social media purgatory.
Rather than showing posts from anyone I follow, my homepage is a smattering of attractive strangers trying to push the app's NSFW limit with thirst traps, faceless users trying to recreate popular Twitter accounts that were known for stealing other people's content throughout the 2010s, and corporations trying their best to position themselves as pop culture connoisseurs.
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok gave people new ways of consuming content. Threads is taking this approach, but that just doesn't work. After all, people have historically been way more interested in watching silly short videos than seeing what strangers on the internet are writing.
Well, unless you routinely stage arguments in Facebook's comment section.
Threads is not a new product but rather an extension of Meta's offerings. The interface mirrors Instagram, minus the ability to post photos. The app also lacks barebone features such as direct messaging. And it isn't available on desktops or tablets.
Gen Z largely considers Facebook cheugy, or outdated, as the zoomers would say. The Metaverse isn't setting the world ablaze in the way its company had hoped. Now Threads isn't offering anything that meaningfully shakes the foundation of social media.
— James Salazar